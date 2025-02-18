Barça and Liverpool are, without any doubt, the two most in-form teams in Europe and, therefore, they are attracting a great deal of attention this season. Catalans and English not only compete on the field but also in a transfer market that will be as crucial as it is challenging for Barça under Hansi Flick. Barça needs to strengthen some positions and Hansi Flick has decided to intervene directly to speed up processes: convinces a young talent, farewell Liverpool to sign for Barça.

The transfer market is closed, but Hansi Flick is starting to have very clear short-term transfer goals. Flick believes that Barça will need a left-back of the caliber of Marc Cucurella and Alphonso Davies, with the particularity that both mentioned have active contracts. Neither Marc Cucurella nor Alphonso Davies: Hansi Flick's Barça forgets big names and focuses on a talent who will say farewell to Liverpool to become a culer.

Hansi Flick is clearer than ever: offensive talent must be signed, but defense comes first and the full-backs, especially the left one, need to be reinforced. Alejandro Balde will remain important, but Flick believes he needs direct competition and, above all, rest to avoid fatigue in the most important and decisive part of the official season. Barça is already making moves thanks to Flick: farewell Liverpool, the German coach steals him from Slot and forgets about Marc Cucurella and Alphonso Davies.

Flick Takes Command and Enters the Transfer Market: Theft Completed by Barça, farewell to Arne Slot's Liverpool

Joan Laporta's Barça continues working to start the summer transfer market on a high note, which could be important for Hansi Flick to have a new promising full-back. The German coach's priority was Alphonso Davies, current starting full-back for Bayern, but Barça is clear that his signing is already impossible after his new renewal.

Despite this difficult and uncertain situation, Flick has taken control and has started to lead the ship: signing completed, he won't go to Liverpool and will come to Barça. Like Marc Cucurella, trained at Barça's La Masia, Alphonso Davies is another left-back who was rumored to sign for Flick's Barça. All were rumors, as neither will sign for Barça and Flick shows it by moving on: he goes all out for another new talent, wanted by Liverpool.

Neither Marc Cucurella Nor Alphonso Davies: Flick Steals Him from Liverpool, Comes to Barça

Flick is already making moves and steals him from Arne Slot's Liverpool, which finished the current UEFA Champions League group stage in first place followed by FC Barcelona. Barça is clear that, above all things, a left-back needs to be signed and Flick has set to work: the signing is completed. Evidently, Barça won't sign Marc Cucurella and Alphonso Davies, but they will take a talent that excited many in Liverpool.

Alejandro Balde, Barça's left-back, renewed his contract with the culer club until June 2028, but the truth is that Hansi Flick is already looking for his replacement for this summer. Alejandro Balde's performance isn't bad, but Barça confirms that they seek more competition for him so that, in this way, the Spaniard raises his level a bit. Hansi Flick's signing will allow Barça to forget big names like Cucurella or Alphonso Davies: farewell to Liverpool, everything is confirmed.

Alejandro Balde is Barça's starting left-back, but that doesn't mean the culer club isn't looking for his replacement. In fact, Hansi Flick spoke with Joan Laporta and decided it was time to enter the transfer market to secure the arrival of a promising full-back: farewell to Liverpool. We refer to Jofre Torrents, left-back of Barça's Juvenil A who, barring surprises, will renew and say farewell to Liverpool: he will do the preseason with Flick's first team.