Confirmed, Closer to Barça: Deco Prepares €85m, He's Better Than Rafael Leão

Barça's sporting director, Deco, continues the search for a top-level left winger to complement the team's offensive trio. Currently, Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal are posting outstanding numbers this season. However, an injury to any of them could compromise the offensive performance of the blaugrana team.

To avoid setbacks, Deco plans to strengthen the squad for the next season. The intention is to have quality alternatives on the bench to maintain the team's competitive level. This strategy aims to ensure that Barça can face all competitions with guarantees, even in the event of possible absences of their starters.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Rafael Leão Falls Off the List

For several months, Nico Williams was the main candidate to reinforce Barça's left wing. The young talent from Athletic Club sparked the interest of the blaugrana sporting management due to his speed and dribbling ability. However, Nico chose to renew his contract and continue his development with the Bilbao team, thus ruling out his arrival at Camp Nou.

After Nico Williams's refusal, the name of Rafael Leão, AC Milan's forward, began to strongly resonate in Barça's offices. The Italian club would be willing to negotiate his transfer for a figure close to 100 million euros. However, this option is considered high for the Catalan club's coffers, especially in the current economic context.

| Europa Press

Luis Díaz: Deco's Preferred Alternative

Faced with difficulties in finalizing Leão's signing, Deco has focused attention on Luis Díaz, the Colombian winger from Liverpool. Díaz is not satisfied with his participation in the English team and would welcome a change of scenery. Moreover, his profile fits perfectly into Barça's tactical scheme, providing speed, imbalance, and goals from the left wing.

From a financial standpoint, the incorporation of Luis Díaz is more feasible for Barça. The Colombian's salary at Liverpool is about 3.4 million euros gross per season, a figure manageable within the Catalan club's salary scale. However, the main obstacle lies in the cost of his transfer, as Liverpool could demand around 85 million to let the player go.

For now, Deco hasn't sent any concrete offer to Liverpool, but it won't take long. They know that signing Luis Díaz would be a quality leap. However, for him to arrive, someone will have to leave, and Ansu Fati seems to be the chosen one.