Szczęsny's Secret Pact With Barça Explains Many Things: 'i Already Knew That...'

Szczęsny arrived at Barça a few months ago with the idea of strengthening the goalkeeping position, which had been somewhat vacant after Ter Stegen's injury. The German goalkeeper, according to the club after the medical examination, suffered "a complete rupture of the right knee patellar tendon".

It quickly became known that Ter Stegen wouldn't return until next season since he had to undergo surgery. Although his recovery is progressing well, the timing can't be rushed and the goalkeeping position has been left in Szczęsny's hands. Initially, Iñaki Peña was going to be responsible for protecting it, but a clause that was unknown until now has disrupted all plans.

| Europa Press

Szczęsny's Clause That No One Knew

When Ter Stegen got injured, it was assumed that Iñaki Peña would be the one to defend Barça's goal. Although there was confidence in the youth player, Hansi Flick requested the signing of a goalkeeper since he wasn't entirely convinced. Szczęsny, who had just retired a few months ago, was persuaded by Lewandowski and joined the Barça ranks.

When Szczęsny arrived in Barcelona, there were doubts about who would be the starting goalkeeper. The Pole publicly stated that he came to help Iñaki Peña and didn't want to steal his spotlight. Meanwhile, Flick also stated that Peña was the starting goalkeeper and that would remain the case.

What no one knew is that when Szczęsny signed for Barça, he requested guaranteed playing time no matter what. According to Relevo recently, the management assured him he would be the starting goalkeeper once he regained physical fitness and rhythm. Hansi, initially, had nothing to do with it since it was a requirement that had already been accepted previously.

Iñaki Peña's Situation as a Substitute

Iñaki Peña's headaches began when the coach punished him for arriving late to the pre-match talk against Athletic Club. From that moment on, Szczęsny hasn't stopped accumulating starts and has only been out for one match—and that was because he was sent off in the previous game—.

According to Deco recently, if Szczęsny wants, they will renew him soon, so Iñaki Peña's days are numbered. When Ter Stegen returns, initially, Szczęsny will become the substitute goalkeeper, so there is no place for the youth player. The third goalkeeper position is usually for future prospects playing in the reserve team, so there will be changes soon.