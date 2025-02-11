Neither Manchester United Nor Arsenal, Viktor Gyökeres Already Has a Price and Barça Accepts

Viktor Gyökeres has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe thanks to the great season he is having. The Swedish forward, who plays for Sporting de Portugal, has recorded extraordinary numbers so far. In 30 matches, Gyökeres has scored 32 goals and provided 4 assists, which places him on the radar of the best teams on the continent.

Barça's Interest in Viktor Gyökeres

Barça, in its quest to strengthen its offensive line, has set its sights on Viktor Gyökeres. Flick is very interested in signing the Swede, as his performance at Sporting de Portugal is being spectacular. Moreover, with Lewandowski already 36 years old, it indicates that the time has come to bet on another '9'.

However, the Catalan club will not have it easy, as the competition for signing Viktor Gyökeres is fierce. Teams like Manchester United and Arsenal are also bidding strongly for his services, which increases the difficulty of securing his transfer. More so after learning about his new release price, which is set below what was expected.

Viktor Gyökeres's Price: An Opportunity for Barça

The price of the Swedish striker has been a recurring topic in the past winter market in Barça's offices. For months, it was rumored that his release clause from Sporting de Portugal could be around 100 million euros, a figure that seemed unattainable for many teams. However, according to various sources, 72 million will be enough to take Gyökeres out of Portugal.

This adjustment in Viktor Gyökeres's price could open the door for Barça to move forward with signing him. An expenditure of 72 million euros would be an investment that the Catalan club could afford within its possibilities, allowing Hansi Flick to strengthen his offensive line.

Viktor Gyökeres for Lewandowski

The arrival of Viktor Gyökeres could be key for FC Barcelona's future, especially in the generational transition of its attack. Lewandowski is already 36 years old, and although he is expected to renew his contract with Barça, his time as a starter has an expiration date. Thus, the incorporation of Gyökeres would offer a quality alternative for the attack.

It is clear that, thanks to Viktor Gyökeres's new value, Barça positions itself as one of the favorites to secure his services. The arrival of a forward like Gyökeres, with great scoring ability and youth, could be the boost Barça needs to continue competing at the highest level. The coming months will be key to see if Deco and Laporta manage to get ahead of their rivals and close the signing of one of the great stars of the moment.