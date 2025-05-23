Neither Lamine Yamal nor Pau Cubarsí, only 2 from Barça in the team of the year: social media are on fire

Barcelona's season has been almost unbeatable. Hansi Flick's pupils have shown their best version and have come close to achieving a historic treble. The team has performed at an extremely high level, becoming the envy of Europe.

However, the selection of the team of the year by The Athletic has caused surprise: there are only two Barça players. Many were surprised after the publication by the prestigious media outlet, as neither Pau Cubarsí nor Lamine Yamal are among their eleven chosen. The two jewels of La Masia, crucial to understanding the successes of the Catalan club this season, have been left out of the Team of the Year.

| @FCBarcelona

Barça's spectacle goes unrewarded

Barça could have occupied the majority of positions in The Athletic's ideal eleven. Everyone has played at a very high level. It is a real surprise that only two players from the Catalan club have made it into the final team.

The goal has been well covered by Szczesny, who took on the challenge after Ter Stegen's injury and has delivered, but another was chosen by The Athletic. In defense, Balde and Koundé have established themselves as the best in their position, but they have not been included. However, the most notable absence has been the pair formed by Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez, who have shown unprecedented solidity on the continent.

In the midfield, the trio of De Jong, Pedri, and Dani Olmo has functioned like a perfect machine. They have been able to control the pace of the matches, create play, and generate multiple chances. Dani Olmo has been key in important moments and De Jong has provided balance, but only Pedri has made it into the eleven.

| Europa Press

Up front, there is little to say. Raphinha has had his best campaign, Robert Lewandowski has proven he is still a lethal '9', and Lamine Yamal has amazed the world with performances worthy of a Ballon d'Or. Ferran Torres has also contributed goals from the bench, but for The Athleticonly one of them has deserved to be part of the Team of the Year.

The Athletic's ideal eleven surprises

Despite this excellent collective and individual season, The Athletic has presented its team of the year with only two culé representatives: Pedri and Raphinha.

Players like Pau Cubarsí or Lamine Yamal, undisputed protagonists of the blaugrana success, are left out. Names like Koundé or Lewandowski, who have been vital, are also not included. The eleven chosen by the British media is as follows: Courtois; Hakimi, Van Dijk, Bastoni, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Pedri, Declan Rice; Raphinha, Dembélé, and Salah.

Reactions and surprise in the culé environment

The fans and part of the culé environment have not hesitated to show their surprise. Especially due to the absence of Pau Cubarsí, considered one of the best center-backs in the world this season.

The non-inclusion of Lamine Yamal, who has broken records and dazzled in Europe, is also surprising. Despite the partial recognition, Barça closes an outstanding season that doesn't need individual awards to reaffirm its success.