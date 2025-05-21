Official, Sergio Busquets's replacement at Barça will play with Messi: 'Deception...'

Barça has already started planning its next season and knows that the first step is to confirm the departures in order to later finalize new signings. One of these departures will be very painful, but Barça has been unable to stop it: the new Sergio Busquets is leaving with Messi. Barça needed new defensive midfielders, but the one who was supposed to be Sergio Busquets's replacement has grown tired of not having opportunities.

Sergio Busquets laid the foundation of what a pivot had to be and know how to do at Barça. One of his apprentices had many chances to be important with Flick, but he hasn't reached an agreement to renew and will leave. After leaving Barça, Leo Messi awaits him, who has many options to embark on a new adventure in Arabia.

Messi has a lot of persuasive power and has been able to convince one of the greatest talents from La Masia. He was Sergio Busquets's replacement at Barça, but Messi convinces him and takes him to his new sports project.

FC Barcelona closed the season in the best possible way: lifting the double at home. With La Liga and Copa del Rey in the bag, Hansi Flick's team celebrated with their fans at Montjuïc an outstanding year. There were fireworks, hugs, music, and celebrations in the city's entertainment venues.

However, not everything is good news for Barça, because Joan Laporta already knows he will say goodbye to one of the great talents from the Catalan house. He reminded a lot of Sergio Busquets and will pack his bags to join Messi's challenge, who is facing his final years before retiring for good.

Barça knows that giving continuity to the young talents from La Masia will be essential, but in the last few hours, they have received the refusal of their greatest gem. He is a footballer who was compared to Sergio Busquets and, barring a radical change, he had to start gaining prominence in the midfield before next year.

The replacement for Sergio Busquets who will leave Barça to play with Messi is Pau Prim, a 19-year-old midfielder who hasn't renewed and has barely played. Prim didn't want to renew with Barça and, for this reason, he has barely played with the Barça B team.

Hansi Flick valued Prim's attributes, but he doesn't give him a chance, and he is already thinking about taking action, also after rejecting the 'soccer shark' Jorge Mendes. At Barça, they believed that Pau Prim's signing was assured, partly also because of the good relationship he has with Mendes, but now, unfortunately, everything has gone wrong.

The club assumes that Pau Prim will go to Arabia, as several clubs have made him offers: Messi would also head to Cristiano Ronaldo's league.