Official, signing completed, from West Ham to Barça: Deco will pay whatever it takes, he's top.

FC Barcelona's season has been excellent and only the Champions League was missing, but Deco wants more. After several meetings with Hansi Flick, Deco has come to the conclusion that this transfer market will be more crucial than it seems.

Almost all winning teams undergo few changes, but Barça doesn't want to stop and wants to raise the bar even higher. Deco knows that for this to happen, competition is vital and being able to keep a close eye on potential new signings.

| FCB

It is for this reason that Barça, thanks to Deco, has already secured a last-minute signing who will work in the offices. Yes, as you read in "e-Notícies": Barça signs the great star of West Ham, who will join the culer club to sign and study the unstable transfer market.

Official, signing closed, from West Ham to Barça: Deco will pay whatever it takes, it's TOP

Barça hasn't finished the season, but they are not playing for anything anymore and, therefore, have started planning what's next. The transfer market will be vital, which is why Deco has gotten to work: new signing closed, coming from West Ham to Barça.

Barça's sporting director, Deco, would have already signed and, therefore, delivered the surprise of the year at Can Barça. The top football executive would already have agreed on the signing of a world-class star who would come to be important.

From West Ham to Barça, Joan Laporta makes Deco's signing official

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barça has their sights set on Tim Steidten, who was West Ham's sporting director. Deco has a great relationship with Tim Steidten and wants him to join Barça's sporting management, especially to make new signings.

Steidten was co-responsible for the transfers of Florian Wirtz, Frimpong, and Kudus, terminated his contract with West Ham in January, and is currently considering future offers. Barça values his work and has a very advanced potential agreement with the executive.