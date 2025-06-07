Real Madrid is strengthening all their lines ahead of the Club World Cup, which starts in a few days. With the goal of ensuring optimal performance in all competitions, Los Blancos have secured several key signings.

In defense, Dean Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold have already joined the team. In addition, Álvaro Carreras, Benfica's full-back, is close to arriving at Bernabéu.

In midfield, Xabi Alonso's great desire is Nico Paz, who will return to the club after his brilliant spell in Italy.

Reinforcements in the attack

However, Real Madrid's biggest concern in recent months has been the lack of a true number 9. The fans have been persistently demanding the arrival of a striker who can replicate what Joselu did.

In this regard, the favorite has been Ante Budimir, Osasuna's forward. The club had considered signing him, but in the end, they've decided to bet on a talent from "La Fábrica."

Gonzalo García, the young striker who's impressed in the reserve team, will be promoted to the first team next season.

Gonzalo García and his opportunity in the first team

Gonzalo García has earned Xabi Alonso's trust with his outstanding performance in the reserve team, where he's scored 25 goals in 36 matches. This impressive record has led the Basque coach to consider him.

| @gonzalogarcia7_

The striker, who has great ability to link up with teammates and score goals, will be one of the key pieces in Real Madrid's preseason.

Xabi Alonso will give him the chance to show his worth in the first training sessions and matches.

The fans and Bernabéu celebrate his arrival

Xabi Alonso's decision has been received with enthusiasm at Bernabéu. The crowd is convinced that Gonzalo García has what it takes to carve out a place in the first team and become one of the stars of the future.

| @gonzalogarcia7_

The management of young talent has been one of Real Madrid's strengths in recent years, and Gonzalo García represents the new generation of stars.

The decision not to sign Budimir

With Gonzalo García's promotion, Real Madrid has decided not to sign Ante Budimir.

Even though his signing seemed like a logical move, Gonzalo García's performance in the youth academy has changed things.

The fact of having such a talented striker at home has proved that Real Madrid can look to the youth academy.

This way, Gonzalo García is emerging as Real Madrid's future number 9. His rise to the first team is great news for the fans, who see in him an opportunity to bet on "La Fábrica."

Starting in preseason, the young striker will have the chance to earn a spot in Real Madrid's squad.