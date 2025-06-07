Juni Calafat bets on a pivot better than Stiller and Zubimendi: it only costs €25M

After strengthening its defense with the arrivals of Dean Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid has focused all its efforts on the midfield.

Toni Kroos's retirement and the lack of a similar profile in the midfield have caused many problems for Carlo Ancelotti. Despite the multiple solutions attempted with Modric, Ceballos, Fede Valverde, and Tchouaméni, none have fully convinced him.

The addition of a new midfielder

In this situation, Florentino Pérez has decided to give the order to sign a new quality midfielder. With Xabi Alonso's arrival on the Bernabéu bench, the strategy has accelerated.

To choose the right candidate, Pérez has relied on the help of Juni Calafat, the club's renowned scout. Calafat only appears at major events and, a few days ago, he was in the Netherlands to finalize a surprising signing.

Veerman, Calafat's bet

Real Madrid has been monitoring several options for months, such as Martín Zubimendi and Angelo Stiller, two players highly valued by Xabi Alonso.

However, it was Joey Veerman, PSV Eindhoven's midfielder, who stood out among the candidates. Veerman has just won the Eredivisie with his team and his performance has been outstanding.

His ability to handle the ball, his intelligence in positional play, and his skill at recovering the ball are what Madrid needs.

Price comparison

Veerman is on the same level as Stiller and Zubimendi, the top favorites, but his price is much more affordable. Real Sociedad won't let Zubimendi leave for less than €60 million, while Stuttgart will ask for €40 million for Stiller.

In contrast, Veerman only costs €25 million, which is his current market value. This price makes the signing of the Dutch midfielder a more accessible option for Real Madrid.

A promising future

With the situation of Real Madrid's midfielders hanging in the air, the addition of Veerman could be the ideal reinforcement for the white midfield. His price, talent, and characteristics fit perfectly with what Xabi Alonso needs for the club's future.

The final decision will depend on negotiations, but Real Madrid is clear that Joey Veerman is a viable option with great potential to strengthen the squad. Real Madrid is ready to finalize the signing of Joey Veerman, a midfielder who promises to bring quality and balance to the team.

His low price compared to other targets makes him an attractive option for the future of the white midfield. It remains to be seen how the operation develops, but the interest in Veerman continues to grow.