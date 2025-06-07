Official: He's leaving Real Madrid without playing a single minute—Xabi Alonso has been clear about it

Real Madrid is going through a period of major changes after a season to forget. Xabi Alonso has been announced as the new coach and, along with him, the first signings have already arrived: Dean Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold.

But Real Madrid isn't stopping and keeps working on new reinforcements. Nico Paz, Angelo Stiller, and Franco Mastantuono are some of the targets, but at the same time, departures of key players are also taking place.

Changes in the white locker room

Real Madrid's locker room will also undergo changes, with several departures of heavyweights. Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez have already confirmed they won't continue, but they won't be the only ones to become white legends.

| Europa Press

Another big name who won't continue at the club is David Alaba. The Austrian defender has been a key piece in several seasons for Madrid, but his situation has changed considerably.

David Alaba's difficult situation

David Alaba, after a serious knee injury, has spent several seasons far from the level that was expected of him.

Although he has already recovered, he hasn't convinced Xabi Alonso. Even though he still has quality, the competition in defense and the focus on rejuvenating the squad have made his future at the club uncertain.

| Europa Press

In addition, it's important to note that David Alaba is the third highest paid in the squad, only behind Mbappé and Vinícius.

His high salary, combined with his inconsistent performance and his age, makes Real Madrid's board believe his cycle has ended.

The departure after the Club World Cup

David Alaba, despite his quality, is getting closer to leaving Real Madrid. According to recent reports, his departure will be announced after the Club World Cup, a tournament in which, by the way, he won't participate due to a new injury.

| Europa Press

This will be the definitive farewell for the Austrian defender, who has completed his cycle at the club after several successful seasons.

A new cycle for Real Madrid

With the focus on rejuvenating the squad, Real Madrid doesn't plan to keep David Alaba, who, for sporting and financial reasons, will have to pack his bags this summer.

Xabi Alonso's arrival on the white bench opens a new era and Florentino Pérez's decisions will be aimed at further strengthening the squad.

This way, David Alaba's departure will be one of Real Madrid's key decisions in the coming months.

With the generational renewal of the squad underway, the white club continues searching for a bright future, and unfortunately, Alaba won't be part of it.