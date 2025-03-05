Neither Joan García nor Ter Stegen, Barça Signs France's No. 1: 'he's Here to Be a Starter'

Barça is going through a great sporting moment and the results have excited all the fans. After a few bad years and without a defined project, those from the Ciudad Condal have bounced back and are going all out. Hansi Flick has been the solution to almost all the problems and his methods have fit perfectly with the club.

Although there are many good things in this new stage, there are also negative aspects, such as Ter Stegen's injury. The goalkeeper position is one of the most concerning, and Barça was considering the option of bringing in Joan García. Finally, it seems that the star of RCD Espanyol won't be the chosen one, as Flick has another more interesting option on the table.

| Europa Press

Neither Ter Stegen nor Joan García

Ter Stegen has been Barça's starting goalkeeper for 10 years. His performance during this time has earned him the heart of the culé fans, who were shocked when he got injured. The German tore the patellar tendon in his knee, saying goodbye to the season and creating many doubts about his return.

Given the possibility that Ter Stegen's level may have radically declined when he reappears, Barça's leadership has started to consider other options. The most appealing one is Joan García, but the fact that he plays for FC Barcelona's number 1 rival doesn't help his transfer to happen. That's why Deco, Laporta, and Flick have focused their attention on the neighboring country, France.

There, specifically in Lille, Barça has identified Lucas Chevalier as the most attractive option to strengthen the culé goal. Chevalier, only 23 years old, has amply demonstrated his great level and is more than ready to play at Camp Nou. However, his signing won't be cheap, as he has a release clause of 40M that doesn't seem likely to be modified.

Lucas Chevalier, the Chosen One

Lucas Chevalier is more viable than Joan García and is less valued. According to reports, Deco is already working in secret to finalize his signing. Additionally, his style and physical appearance inevitably remind one of Víctor Valdés, so his signing would be surrounded by a special aura.

It's still early to know if Lucas Chevalier will play for Barça next season. Everything will depend, to a large extent, on the state in which Ter Stegen returns. If the German returns to an optimal level, Chevalier's arrival could wait; otherwise, it will be urgent.