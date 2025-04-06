Neither Isco nor Antony, Joan Laporta Dreams of Another Betis Signing: €35M Clause

Joan Laporta has many open fronts, on one hand, the usual management of a top-level club that requires all his attention. On the other hand, surprises at Barça are common, and the President has to face them by stepping up in such situations. The latest was this week when he appeared at a public event to defend Barça from Javier Tebas and his intention to destabilize the blaugrana club.

Joan Laporta is not only the visible face of the club but also plays a decisive role in sports decisions. The ins and outs must have his approval, and in this regard, the sports management is already working on a signing from Betis. It is not about any established footballer like Isco or Antony, but a young Betis promise.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Joan Laporta is truly captivated by the young Betis promise and the quality he has shown in his performances this season. It is Jesús Rodríguez, a young 19-year-old winger whose clause is set at 35M. The Andalusian amazes both locals and strangers with his boldness, quality, and ability to unbalance against rival defenses.

Jesús Rodríguez, Player Profile

Already established under Manuel Pellegrini's orders, the young Verdiblanco winger is already positioned on the agenda of potential future clubs. Jesús Rodríguez has a contract in force until 2029 with a clause that Betis has set at 35M. The Verdiblanco club has no intention of making changes in this regard, considering it a sufficiently high figure to dissuade his admirers.

However, if the footballer continues performing at the level he has so far, some clubs may consider that paying this clause could be profitable. The Verdiblanco player is very versatile, being able to play as an inside forward, winger, or even as a false '9'. Jesús Rodríguez has already been compared to the legend Joaquín for his skill with the ball and his dribbling ability.

Deco Has Him on His Agenda

Barça continues to search for young talents that can strengthen its medium and long-term project. This time, it has set its sights on Jesús Rodríguez, the new Betis gem, the surprise of the season in Pellegrini's team has caught Deco's attention. For the Portuguese, the young winger would be an interesting bet to strengthen the team's offensive line.

Deco sees in the young striker a future bet, his youth and relatively low cost make him an interesting investment. However, considering Barça's economy, his incorporation is subject to possible departures that may occur in the summer. Currently, the blaugrana club can't afford to sign without having sold first.