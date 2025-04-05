Official, Marc Casadó Has 2 Offers from the Same Destination: Barça Can Only Wait

Marc Casadó, the great emergence from La Masia, who with his work and perseverance, has become a regular in the midfield of Barça under Hansi Flick. Marc Casadó joined Barça from Damm in 2016 at just 13 years old. In the 2022/23 season, he established himself as one of Rafa Márquez's regulars in the reserve team, and Xavi Hernández gave him the opportunity to debut in a Champions League match.

Last season, he alternated the captaincy of the reserve team with the first team, with which he only played 35 minutes spread over 4 matches. At the start of the current season, with many injuries in the first team, Hansi Flick was left without options in the midfield. Flick gave Marc Casadó his trust from the first match at Mestalla.

The young academy player has become a fixture in the German coach's scheme, playing 36 matches, totaling 2447 minutes of effective play. Casadó is one of the most used footballers by Flick and has managed to score 1 goal and provide 6 assists. Marc Casadó has been key to maintaining solidity in the midfield and has formed a great partnership alongside Pedri.

Marc Casadó's Injury

The reintegration of Frenkie De Jong after months of absence due to his last injury has changed Casadó's role. De Jong has been gradually entering the team, and Casadó has been relegated to the bench in some matches. Meanwhile, his knee injury suffered against Atlético in a league match will keep him out for an estimated time of 2 months.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Casadó's injury may prevent him from playing again this season; his future is uncertain although Barça renewed him last summer until 2028 with a 100M clause. His great performances have not gone unnoticed in the Premier League, and there would be two elite English teams willing to sign him. Barça is waiting for the moves that may occur this summer and the offers that may come for the academy player.

Arsenal and Chelsea Interested in Marc Casadó

Barça is relatively calm about the rumors that both Arsenal and Chelsea would be interested in Casadó. With the renewal of the academy player, Barça refers to his clause and knows it will be difficult for any club to end up paying the 100M. Arsenal sees the young academy player as the ideal piece to cover the departures of Thomas Partney and Jorginho, who will leave the club in the summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea sees him as a strategic addition to strengthen their midfield in the present and future. His arrival could mean more competition for Caicedo or form a duo with the Ecuadorian. Barça is waiting for possible offers and will assess the situation if such proposals materialize.