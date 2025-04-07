Xavi Hernández's Favorite Offers Himself to Barça: Hansi Flick Rejects Him for Being Old

The transition on Barça's bench has brought significant changes in the club's sports planning. Xavi Hernández, during his time as coach, had a clear vision of the reinforcements the team needed. His focus was on La Masia, but without forgetting to incorporate players with proven experience and technical quality.​

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, Barça's current coach, is committed to rejuvenating the squad. His strategy is based on giving opportunities to young talents with potential and a hunger for titles. This difference in criteria has influenced the club's recent decisions in the transfer market.​

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Xavi Hernández's Old Desire Offered to Barça

One of the names Xavi Hernández had on his priority list was Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder from Manchester City fit perfectly into Xavi's tactical scheme, thanks to his versatility and vision of the game. However, Barça's financial limitations prevented his signing at the time.​e-noticies.cat

Recently, according to El Nacional, Bernardo Silva's entourage has once again offered the player to Barça. At 30 years old, the Portuguese is looking for a new challenge and sees the possibility of joining Camp Nou favorably. Nevertheless, the response from the sports management has been negative.​

Hansi Flick Rejects Bernardo Silva Due to His Age

Hansi Flick has been clear in his stance regarding the incorporation of Bernardo Silva. The German coach believes that, at almost 31 years old, the Portuguese striker doesn't fit the profile of player he is looking for in Barça's new project. Flick prioritizes the arrival of younger footballers who can bring freshness and dynamism to the team.​

| Europa Press

Additionally, Bernardo Silva's high salary and his current contract with Manchester City further complicate any possible negotiation. Barça, in its current financial situation, must be cautious with investments and focus on strategic signings that align with the club's vision for the future. Therefore, Bernardo Silva will not play at Camp Nou.

This decision marks a clear difference in sports management between the era of Xavi Hernández and the current one under Hansi Flick's direction. While Xavi was betting on immediate experience, Flick seeks to build a competitive team in the long term based on youth: he doesn't want Bernardo Silva due to his age.