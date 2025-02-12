Offers to Return to Barça, but Hansi Flick Says NO: 'He Has Ended Up in the...'

Since his arrival at Barça, Hansi Flick has identified several key areas to strengthen the team: initially, he requested the arrival of a new defensive pivot. However, the emergence of young Marc Casadó has led the German coach to reconsider this need. Casadó has proven to be up to the task, allowing Flick to focus his attention on other positions.

In this regard, during the past January transfer window, Hansi Flick and the sporting director, Deco, focused on signing a top-level winger. One of the names that resonated the most was Marcus Rashford, but ultimately the English forward chose to join Aston Villa, leaving Barça without their main target.

| E-Noticies

This situation has forced the Catalan club to explore other options to strengthen their attack. Names like Rafael Leão or Nico Williams have garnered much attention. However, Hansi Flick has received a proposal from an old acquaintance who has offered to return to Barça.

Hansi Flick Cancels His Return to Camp Nou

After what happened with Rashford, Hansi Flick had the opportunity to repatriate João Félix, who wasn't getting playing time at Chelsea. The Portuguese player expressed his desire to return to Barça on loan until the end of the season. Flick carefully evaluated this option, considering the potential and characteristics of the Portuguese player.

However, after thorough analysis, Hansi Flick decided to reject the incorporation of João Félix. According to reports from FCBNoticias, the decision was based on the fact that the profile of the Menino de Ouro didn't fit the current tactical needs of the team.

| AC Milan

After Barça's refusal, João Félix went to AC Milan, where he is on loan until the end of the season. Félix has already debuted with the 'rossoneri', showing glimpses of his quality in his early appearances. This opportunity gives him the chance to relaunch his career in a competitive environment with European aspirations.

Reflections on Hansi Flick's Decision with João Félix

Hansi Flick's decision not to incorporate João Félix reflects meticulous planning and a clear vision of the team's needs. The German coach seeks specific profiles that fit his tactical scheme and the club's philosophy. Although the Portuguese player is talented, Flick considered that his inclusion wouldn't provide the desired balance in the culé attack.

Barça continues to search for reinforcements that align with Hansi Flick's vision. The transfer market is dynamic, and the club remains alert to opportunities that strengthen the squad. The priority is to ensure that any addition contributes to the long-term project and elevates the team's competitive level.