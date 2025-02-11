Cold Water for Joan Laporta with the New Camp Nou: 'Four Months Without...'

Since his return to the presidency of Barça, Joan Laporta has focused his efforts on returning the club to the elite of world football. To achieve this, he has made difficult decisions, such as the departure of Lionel Messi and the sale of assets like Barça Studios. These measures, although controversial, have allowed Barça to regain financial stability.

Joan Laporta's Masterpiece

Despite these achievements, Joan Laporta eagerly anticipates completing his project with the inauguration of the renovated Camp Nou. However, the construction company Limak has been delaying the execution deadlines. Recently, they have communicated discouraging news: they will need four months without an audience to complete the installation of the new stadium roof.

| FCB

These works are scheduled to take place once the current 24/25 season ends, which would limit the impact only to the first weeks of the next campaign. Aware of the implications, Joan Laporta plans to request the Royal Spanish Football Federation to have the team play the first matches of the 25/26 season away from home. This strategy aims to mitigate economic losses and allow the works to progress without setbacks.

The New Camp Nou, a Source of Income for Barça

The decision to close Camp Nou to the public for four months represents a considerable challenge for the management. In addition to the loss of ticket revenue, the club will have to manage the logistics of playing several consecutive matches as visitors. However, Joan Laporta and his management team consider this the best option to ensure that the renovated stadium is ready in the shortest possible time.

| Europa Press

Despite this setback, Joan Laporta remains committed to providing Barça with top-level facilities. The renovated Camp Nou will not only enhance the fan experience but also increase the club's revenue in the long term. Although the wait may be a bit longer, the management trusts that the final result will justify the decisions made in the process.

Therefore, although the need to close Camp Nou for four months poses an inconvenience for Joan Laporta, this measure is essential to ensure the success of the works. With careful planning and a focus on the future, Barça is preparing to inaugurate a stadium that will live up to its great historical prestige. However, for the works to be completed, it will still be necessary to wait until the start of the next season.