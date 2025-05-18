Neither Eric García nor Héctor Fort, Koundé's ideal substitute costs €60M

There is just one week left in the season, and many clubs that no longer have anything at stake are starting to think about the transfer market. Barça is one of them. These last two LaLiga matches will serve for Hansi Flick to rotate players and finally decide which players he trusts and which he doesn't. Nevertheless, a very busy summer is expected in the offices of Camp Nou, as there are several pending tasks for Barça.

One of them, as mentioned a few months ago, is to strengthen the full-back position. On the left side, the situation seems to have been solved over the course of the season with the good performance of Gerard Martín, who has delivered when needed. There, Alejandro Balde is a starter and immovable, but Flick also wants to have a reliable substitute. Just like the right flank, where he has Jules Koundé as a regular. However, in this case, the replacement is not as convincing.

| Europa Press

Fort has not managed to earn the trust of the German coach, and it will be necessary to go to the transfer window for another footballer. While it is true that Eric García has performed exceptionally in these final stages of the season, covering for the Frenchman, he is not initially considered as a right-back. Therefore, Deco is already analyzing the market and has some proposals for that position.

Pedro Porro, the chosen one

Until now, some names like Ratiu and Jeremie Frimpong had been strongly mentioned. But now, the portal FCB Noticias has confirmed that another option being considered is Pedro Porro. The San Benito native has had a remarkable season at Tottenham, despite the team's poor level, and has caught the attention of major clubs. But if he is to return to Spain, his priority is Barça.

Let's remember that we have already seen him play in the first division of Spanish soccer, as he has previously been with Girona and Valladolid. His profile also perfectly fits Hansi Flick's football doctrine, which considers long full-backs, with great offensive reach and tireless in defensive tasks, as essential.

| Europa Press

However, Tottenham is not willing to give away Pedro Porro. He is crucial for Ange Postecoglou, so any team that wants to take him will have to pay a large sum of money. In fact, the previously mentioned media have stated that the price set by the Spurs is 60 million euros. Completely unaffordable for Barça, especially considering that he would arrive as a substitute.

The option of Pedro Porro, therefore, seems very complicated, although Barça will continue to study his situation throughout the summer. It should be noted that Tottenham has had a deplorable campaign, finding themselves just one spot above relegation. It is true that they have reached the Europa League final, and winning it would give them access to the Champions League. However, if they do not manage to qualify for the star tournament, many great players will want to leave the ship. One of them could be Pedro Porro.