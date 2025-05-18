Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola look to Bernabéu: €100M offer, TOP signing

Real Madrid's poor season could have unpredictable consequences in the immediate future. Several key figures at the club have disappointed and might be forced to leave the organization this very summer.

This situation has alerted major teams in Europe, who have already set their sights on Santiago Bernabéu to seize the opportunity.

Arsenal and Manchester City, two projects with different realities

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, coaches of Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, are analyzing the market carefully.

Arsenal is experiencing an exciting moment in the Premier League and remains alive in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, although it has a consolidated project, is also looking to strengthen its squad to return to the top. Both teams are willing to make strong bets to reinforce themselves with top-level players.

Rodrygo, the common target for Arteta and Guardiola

Despite Arsenal and Manchester City experiencing different moments, both coaches agree on a common target from Real Madrid: Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian, who arrived at Real Madrid with high expectations, has not fully exploded in the Spanish capital.

For this reason, both Arteta and Guardiola believe that Rodrygo can be an essential reinforcement in their respective projects.

Million-dollar offers for the Brazilian

To secure Rodrygo's signing, both Arsenal and Manchester City are willing to present offers exceeding 100 million euros.

This figure represents a historic record for a Real Madrid player leaving in a transfer and reflects the quality and potential that both clubs see in the Brazilian winger. The competition will be fierce, and Madrid will have to make a difficult decision.

The possible sale and its consequences for Real Madrid

Rodrygo's departure would represent a significant change for Real Madrid. On one hand, the white organization would obtain a large amount of money that could be invested in signings to strengthen other positions.

However, losing a player with talent and projection like Rodrygo would also leave a gap difficult to fill in the squad.

The decision will largely depend on the club's planning and the arrival of reinforcements that can cover his absence.

In short, Real Madrid's irregular season opens the door to significant movements in the market.

Arsenal and Manchester City's interest in Rodrygo puts the white organization on alert. The summer promises to be decisive for the future of the Brazilian and Real Madrid.