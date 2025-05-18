Laporta responds to Julián Álvarez's threat with a better signing: 'he's unique'

Summer is approaching and, with it, the absolute revelry in which Barcelona fandom is immersed will gradually dissipate. All of this will turn into the usual nerves and constant uncertainty that the summer transfer market brings to Barça. Especially to Barça. Several moves are expected this year, but none of them involving large amounts, as the financial situation and the threat of Financial Fair Play continue to loom over Joan Laporta.

But, despite this, glimpses of hope for the coming year are beginning to emerge. The summer 2026 presidential elections are starting to appear on the horizon. As is customary in these cases, candidates present their candidacies with promises of persuasive signings. Sometimes they are mere pipe dreams, but other times they come true.

It has already been reported in the sports press that some aspiring leader is working to bring a high-profile center forward, like Julián Álvarez. In fact, the center forward position and the candidates to fill it will be one of the major topics of debate for the elections. Robert Lewandowski's contract will end, and the Pole, at almost 38 years old, will no longer be Barça's '9' starting from the 2026/27 season.

| Instagram, @jlaportaoficial

There is also no striker emerging from La Masia who seems poised to be the starting center forward for Barça's first team in a year's time. In short, they will have to turn to the market. And Julián Álvarez is undoubtedly a very attractive option for Barcelona fandom. Faced with this great threat from his electoral adversaries, Joan Laporta, according to reports from the Barcelona press, is considering an even more appealing option, if possible. None other than Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland, Joan Laporta's dream

We already know well that the Norwegian is Joan Laporta's great desire. He has been since the first day he resumed his adventure as a leader. He will continue to be until he secures his signing. It is true, on the other hand, that the situation has become complicated after Erling Haaland renewed his contract with City until 2034. However, it is already agreed that when he wants to leave, the English club will not put up much resistance; however, they will not let him leave at any price.

| Europa Press

Additionally, there are two new variables in the equation that could bring Erling Haaland closer to Barça. The first is Pep Guardiola's departure, whose contract ends in 2026 (plus an optional season). When the man from Santpedor decides to end his path at the Etihad, a change of cycle will occur, and that implies some collateral damage, such as a player also considering that it is time to change scenery.

On the other hand, Erling Haaland has never hidden that he thinks Lamine Yamal is an amazing player. He has even posted about it on his social media repeatedly. And is there a better partner for a box striker than a good crosser? Be that as it may, several factors come together to suggest that Erling Haaland's arrival at Barça in 2026 no longer seems as utopian as it did a few months ago.