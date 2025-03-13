Neither Deco nor Laporta, Only Flick Can Convince Fermín López: 'He Has 2 Top Offers'

Fermín López is experiencing a challenging season at FC Barcelona, very different from last year's. With Xavi Hernández in charge, Fermín became an almost indispensable piece in the team. His participation was key in several competitions, showing his quality and talent.

However, this year, with Hansi Flick as coach, his prominence has drastically decreased. Despite his efforts, Fermín López has barely had any playing time, and his situation is far from what was expected. In fact, there are already rumors pointing to a possible departure in the summer, as the '16' has 2 major offers on the table.

| Europa Press

Fermín López Considers Saying Goodbye

As the weeks have passed, Fermín has seen his opportunities in the first team diminish. Despite being a promising talent, the competition in Barça's midfield has increased. This is due to the rise of players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, or Gavi, who have definitively relegated him to a secondary role.

In this situation, Fermín López doesn't rule out the possibility of leaving the club if his lack of playing time persists. The midfielder is aware that he needs to play regularly to continue developing. Therefore, if the situation doesn't improve, he might seek a move this summer.

Interest from PSG and Chelsea

Sources close to Barça assure that Fermín López has offers on the table from two major European teams: PSG and Chelsea. Both clubs have shown great interest in signing the Barça midfielder, aware of his talent and potential.

PSG, with its long-term project, sees Fermín as an excellent addition to its midfield. Meanwhile, Chelsea is in a phase of renewal and considers Fermín a key piece for its future. Both clubs would be willing to double his salary, making the idea of leaving Barça even more tempting.

| E-Noticies

Fermín López's Future Depends on Hansi Flick

Despite the interest from PSG and Chelsea, Fermín López remains a valuable player for FC Barcelona's management. Both Deco and Joan Laporta believe that the young midfielder has a bright future at the club and do not want him to leave.

However, the final decision depends on Hansi Flick, who must assess whether Fermín is suitable for an important role in the team. If Flick continues not to give him the necessary playing time, the '16' might be forced to leave in search of a club where he can have more prominence and continue growing as a footballer.

With the offers from PSG and Chelsea on the table, Fermín López's future at FC Barcelona seems uncertain. The player has demonstrated his quality, but the lack of playing time and internal competition have left him out of Hansi Flick's plans. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Fermín stays at Barça or decides to change scenery to ensure his development.