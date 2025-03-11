Mateu Lahoz Drops the Bombshell, Gives Real Madrid the Reason: 'El CTA...'

Mateu Lahoz, former Valencian referee and now a refereeing analyst, continues to make controversial statements and this time has targeted the CTA, which he has labeled as "not very meritocratic," siding with Madrid. The former referee, who officiated for 15 seasons in the First Division, has dropped a bomb that leaves Barça in a difficult position and gives full support to Real Madrid. The club presided over by Florentino Pérez remains determined to discredit the refereeing system in Spain, and important figures like Mateu Lahoz continue to fuel chaos that seems endless.

Spanish soccer is experiencing days of much chaos and commotion due to constant refereeing controversies, which have been exacerbated by the letter from Real Madrid published a few weeks ago. In fact, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering a drastic change in the leadership of the CTA, which is led by Andalusian Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez. One of the names that has already emerged is Mateu Lahoz, a retired Valencian referee who would take over the CTA with the aim of restoring peace.

| Europa Press

In addition to being considered for a role in the CTA, Mateu Lahoz is also using his media platform to assess what has happened and what is happening in Spain. The 'Negreira Case' remains on the horizon, and Mateu Lahoz hasn't hesitated for a second to drop a bomb that supports Real Madrid.

Mateu Lahoz Drops the bomb, Sides with Real Madrid: 'The CTA...'

Although it has been almost two years since Mateu Lahoz decided to retire from professional soccer, the former Valencian referee remains a protagonist. On this occasion, the referee, who no longer officiates in LaLiga EA Sports, has taken the opportunity to label the promotion and relegation system for referees as "not very meritocratic."

"All those referees, generations of referees whose parents, grandparents, and others have been and have reached high categories, usually tend to reach refereeing," Lahoz revealed on 'COPE'. In a conversation with Paco González on the program 'Tiempo de Juego,' Mateu Lahoz launched this criticism, asserting that the system proposed by the CTA is not fair and objective.

Mateu Lahoz stopped officiating after the end of the 2023 season, as he was demoted and removed from the field. "Referees who aren't liked go straight to VAR and after two seasons go unemployed. No one cares about it," explained Lahoz.

"It's not meritocratic, no one cares who goes down and who goes up," concluded Mateu Lahoz. These statements are a clear attack on the CTA, which remains in the spotlight following the criticisms from Real Madrid led by Florentino Pérez.