Real Madrid and Manchester United are experiencing very different situations. While the Whites are enjoying a historic moment full of successes, the English can't get out of the hole.

Despite the arrival of Rúben Amorim to the bench, the "Red Devils" still can't find the stability needed to compete for major achievements. Therefore, the fans remain hopeful that the next transfer market can bring significant changes.

| Europa Press

In this regard, the rumors about possible signings don't stop, and one of the most surprising has come from the mouth of Eduardo Inda. It is that Manchester United is willing to offer 80M for a Real Madrid player.

Eduardo Inda's Bombshell: Goodbye Real Madrid

According to journalist Eduardo Inda, Manchester United would be willing to offer up to 80M euros this summer for a Real Madrid substitute. Florentino Pérez, aware of the offer, will have to consider what to do, as despite Amorim's target not playing regularly, he remains very important in the locker room.

The name that has come to light is Andriy Lunin, the eternal substitute for Thibaut Courtois. Despite not being an undisputed starter at Real Madrid, Lunin has shown on several occasions that he has the quality needed to play for the best teams in the world.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been called to intervene in various competitions and has always performed at a high level. His performances, especially in Copa and Champions League matches, have not gone unnoticed by other European teams, and Manchester United seems determined to seize this opportunity.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez's Response to Andriy Lunin

Despite the high offer that Manchester United is willing to present, Florentino Pérez is clear that Andriy Lunin will not leave in the summer. The Whites value the Ukrainian goalkeeper highly and do not consider his departure beneficial at this time.

Although Courtois remains the undisputed starter, Real Madrid's management is convinced that Andriy Lunin has great potential and a bright future, so they don't want to lose him. Lunin has been an excellent substitute during his time at Madrid, and the club continues to trust him as a valid option in case Courtois can't play.

Therefore, Real Madrid is not willing to negotiate his sale, especially for an amount that, although considerable, doesn't reflect the real value the club places on the Ukrainian.

| Europa Press, @realmadrid

Lunin's Future Points to Staying at Real Madrid

With Florentino Pérez's clear stance, everything indicates that Andriy Lunin will continue to be part of Real Madrid in the next season.

Although Manchester United has shown interest, the Ukrainian has his future secured at the Whites. Real Madrid has no intention of losing a goalkeeper who, although a substitute, has demonstrated his quality and importance at key moments.