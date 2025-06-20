Neither Brahim nor Arda nor Rodrygo: Xabi Alonso points to Madrid's new starting winger

Xabi Alonso has caused renewed excitement at Real Madrid. In his first days in charge, he has made it clear that his working style will be completely different from that of his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti.

The players know that, in this new cycle, no one has a guaranteed spot. One of the most emblematic cases of this new policy is found on the right wing.

Rodrygo, the favorite, loses steam

Last season, Rodrygo Goes was indisputable for Ancelotti on the right side. The Brazilian, who arrived with the label of being Cristiano Ronaldo's great replacement, enjoyed the full trust of the Italian coach.

Whether he played well or poorly, he always held the starting spot. However, with Xabi Alonso's arrival, everything has changed. Now, Rodrygo no longer has a guaranteed spot.

The new Real Madrid coach has made it clear that, for him, internal competition is essential to keep the team hungry. He doesn't just apply it to Rodrygo, but to all the players. In his mind, everyone must have the opportunity to show they deserve the starting spot: if a player earns it, he'll play; if not, someone else will take his place.

Xabi Alonso points to Real Madrid's new starting winger

While Rodrygo remains a valuable piece, the truth is that Xabi Alonso already has an ideal starting eleven in mind. What is surprising is that neither Rodrygo, nor Arda Güler nor Brahim Díaz are expected to be starters.

Instead, the one chosen to occupy the right wing will be Franco Mastantuono. The new Real Madrid signing, who arrives with high expectations, has impressed Xabi Alonso since he analyzed his videos. Mastantuono, the Argentine talent, is emerging as the great hope to bring freshness and quality to the team.

Franco Mastantuono will be the starter: Xabi Alonso has showered the young Argentine with praise, as he arrives to play an important role. The River Plate gem has been one of the biggest surprises of the last transfer window and, under Alonso's direction, promises to make a big impact at Bernabéu. In addition, Manu Carreño has revealed the plan Xabi has for Madrid, and Mastantuono appears as a starter in his scheme.

The uncertain future of Rodrygo, Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz

Meanwhile, the future of Rodrygo and the other wingers, such as Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz, remains hanging in the air. Xabi Alonso's message is clear: only those who show their best version will have a place on the team. With the transfer market open, everything suggests that, if they don't manage to earn the spot, they could start a new chapter away from Real Madrid.