Ter Stegen, German goalkeeper for FC Barcelona, is going through some difficult days despite being on vacation after finishing his time in the Nations League with Germany. What's the reason? Ter Stegen knows he may be living his last weeks as a Barça player, since the culer club intends to transfer him during this same summer transfer window. The goalkeeper is calm, but he knows a complicated transfer window is coming: he couldn't take it anymore and has broken his silence after the latest official announcement from Barça.

The idea at Barça regarding Ter Stegen is very clear: at the culer club, they're looking for a way for the German goalkeeper, who's 33 years old, to leave this summer. Barça knows it won't be an easy task, especially because Ter Stegen has a contract until June 30, 2028. Ter Stegen is feeling a lot of pressure and believes Barça is disrespecting him, which is why he has broken his silence by sending a rather enigmatic message.

| Europa Press

Barça has already made official the signing of goalkeeper Joan García, who will sign for 6 years and is arriving from RCD Espanyol. Ter Stegen knows that García is coming to be the starter, which is why he has broken his silence with a message posted on his social media. Ter Stegen's message has drawn a lot of attention, especially because of the timing: he posted it about 20 minutes after Barça released their official announcement.

Ter Stegen breaks his silence after Barça's official announcement: "What more can I..."

Ter Stegen's days at Barça are numbered, or at least that's what sources from the culer club claim, who point out that "they'll put a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper to leave". At Barça, they didn't like Ter Stegen's attitude at all, who, once he recovered from his injury, pushed hard to become the culer team's starting goalkeeper again. Flick took it very badly and that's when he wrote Ter Stegen off, who will have to look for a new team once he terminates with Barça.

Far from backing down, Ter Stegen has also reacted to Barça's latest official announcement, which reported the arrival of goalkeeper Joan García. A few minutes later, Ter Stegen posted a "story" on his official Instagram profile, something that once again drew a lot of attention from the culer environment and the Catalan club. At Barça, they're fed up and won't take long to start moving: they want Ter Stegen to know he won't be the starter and that, if he stays, he won't play a single minute.

Ter Stegen explodes and sends an enigmatic message on social media: "Doesn't he get tired?"

As is logical and evident, Ter Stegen isn't having a good time. The German already knows about Joan García's signing by Barça, which hit him like a "bullet," if you'll pardon the expression. Ter Stegen hasn't hidden and has reacted in a very peculiar way to Barça's statement, which confirmed the signing of the goalkeeper from Sallent de Llobregat, Joan García.

Ter Stegen's reaction didn't take long and came, to be very precise, 24 minutes after the announcement of Joan García's signing, goalkeeper for FC Barcelona. "What more can I ask for?", Ter Stegen posted on his official Instagram account, accompanying the text with a photo of a coffee and a glass of water.

Ter Stegen is a true coffee fanatic, which is why he really enjoys this beverage that's popular all over the world. The German, who separated from his wife a few months ago, is on vacation in Greece, from where he has followed Barça's official statement regarding Joan García.