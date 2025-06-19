Mikel Arteta says goodbye: Xabi Alonso has requested the signing of Arsenal's new gem

The last knockout round that pitted Real Madrid and Arsenal against each other has caused the rivalry between both clubs to reach its peak. Mikel Arteta's team showed no mercy to Los Blancos, sweeping them out of the Champions League and prompting a change on Santiago Bernabéu bench. Florentino Pérez, who watched the second leg from the box, decided that the time had come to part ways with Ancelotti.

After the debacle, Madrid has opted for the arrival of Xabi Alonso, who comes after completing great seasons at the helm of Bayern Leverkusen. The Basque coach has already taken the reins of the team and has started a revolution with changes aimed at bringing the team back to the top. For now, Dean Huijsen, Mastantuono, and Trent have already joined the new project.

| E-Noticies, @realmadrid

Departures, for now, are limited to Lucas Vázquez, who hasn't been offered any contract renewal, and Luka Modric, who will also pack his bags after the Club World Cup. But there will be many more moves. Specifically, Xabi Alonso is determined to strengthen the left-back position, with Álvaro Carreras as the favorite, although his signing is becoming complicated.

Xabi Alonso has a better alternative than Álvaro Carreras

Benfica is asking Real Madrid for 50 million to let Álvaro Carreras leave. This situation has caused a change of plans and now Xabi Alonso has shifted his focus to Arsenal's new gem. We're talking about the young 18-year-old defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has made his way onto Madrid's radar.

Mikel Arteta has given him the chance to play at the top level this past season and the young footballer hasn't disappointed at all. Xabi Alonso would have requested his signing, not for this summer considering the English player’s contract ends in 2026. Myles Lewis-Skelly still hasn't renewed with Arsenal and, if he doesn't, Madrid will try to close his signing for next summer.

Real Madrid set their sights on Myles Lewis-Skelly, but...

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid would have set their sights on the Arsenal defender. The young full-back stands out for his versatility, fitting perfectly into Madrid's transfer policy. The sporting management speaks wonders about Myles Lewis-Skelly.

He could arrive in July 2026 once his contract ends and would do so as a free agent, a formula that appeals to president Florentino Pérez. However, everything seems to indicate that the signing of Myles Lewis-Skelly will remain just a wish. In fact, Fabrizio Romano himself has just announced a few hours ago that Arsenal and the player have agreed to his contract renewal.

Therefore, it seems that Myles Lewis-Skelly won't arrive at the Bernabéu. Now, Xabi Alonso's hopes of strengthening the left side rest on Álvaro Carreras.