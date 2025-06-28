Neither Barça nor Manchester City, Ter Stegen is leaving with the number one traitor: huge offer

Ter Stegen is experiencing the most challenging moment of his sporting career. Although he has spent more than 10 years successfully guarding the goal for FC Barcelona, his continuity is now in question. The German's future has become complicated due to several factors, which has created an uncertain scenario.

The recovery from his injury, the strong performance of Szczesny, and the arrival of Joan García have raised doubts about his role in the team. With internal competition increasing and his future not guaranteed, Ter Stegen is facing one of the most delicate moments of his career.

The desire to stay, but with conditions

Despite the complications, Ter Stegen has no intention of leaving Barça. The goalkeeper has been clear about his desire to continue defending the blaugrana colors.

However, he knows that if he wants to keep the starting position and fulfill his dream of playing in the 2026 World Cup, he will need consistency in his performance that he can't guarantee right now.

To achieve this, a change of scenery might be necessary. If he doesn't achieve that stability at Barça, the option of leaving the club could become a necessity.

Manchester City interest

Among the destinations mentioned for Ter Stegen is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is carrying out a revolution in his locker room, and in this process, he has considered the German goalkeeper.

However, it seems that Ederson will remain at City for another year, which makes the need to change goalkeepers less urgent.

Although City's interest was real, the current situation has led the English club not to shake up the goalkeeper position. Meanwhile, another very interesting option for Ter Stegen has emerged in the Premier League.

Chelsea, the closest destination

Chelsea, which already secured the services of Marc Guiu last summer, could become the most likely destination for Ter Stegen.

The London club has just transferred Kepa Arrizabalaga to Arsenal and is looking for a goalkeeper capable of competing with Robert Sánchez, who has raised many doubts between the posts.

Ter Stegen fits perfectly into the profile demanded by Chelsea, not only because of his experience but also because of his quality in the most demanding moments.

In addition, Barça would be willing to let him leave almost for free to facilitate his departure, which increases the chances of the deal being finalized.

A future at Chelsea alongside Marc Guiu

Thus, it seems quite possible that Ter Stegen will end his time at Barça to join Chelsea, where he would meet Marc Guiu.

A player who has been considered one of the biggest traitors in the blaugrana locker room. The change of scenery could be the perfect opportunity for both players.