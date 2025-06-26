Bombshell! Cristiano Ronaldo signs his new contract: he already has a team to keep playing

Cristiano Ronaldo is, without a doubt, one of the best players in history. Throughout his career, his figure has been praised or criticized depending on the occasion, but no one can deny his enormous quality and talent. At 40 years old, the Portuguese star keeps showing his best version and keeps scoring goals, proving that he still has plenty of fuel left in the tank.

He has spent his last seasons in Saudi Arabia, where he arrived in January 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr with the goal of expanding his collection of team trophies, but also to keep increasing his goal tally. In Saudi Arabia, Cristiano has managed to score 93 goals in 105 matches: numbers that have allowed him to reach 938 goals scored in his career according to data from MARCA newspaper.

However, despite his excellent performance, Cristiano Ronaldo's future has caused many rumors in recent weeks. His contract was set to expire this summer and his statements after being eliminated from the Asian Champions League made many think that his time in Saudi Arabia was coming to an end. However, CR7 has just surprised everyone with an unexpected and very positive piece of news for the soccer world: he's going to keep playing.

It's official: Cristiano Ronaldo signs his new contract until 2027

Just a few minutes ago, the big news of the year broke: Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to renew with Al-Nassr. He has already signed his new contract, which will keep him tied to the Saudi club until 2027. This way, it seems clear that Cristiano's wish is to keep playing for a couple more seasons and retire after surpassing the 1,000-goal mark.

Even though at Al-Nassr he still hasn't been able to lift any team trophy, Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy in Saudi Arabia. It's true that he has tried to play the Club World Cup with another team and that he has received offers, for example, from Argentine teams. However, it hasn't been possible and he has decided to extend his contract with his current team.

Cristiano Ronaldo renews with Al-Nassr with his big dream in mind: the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in top form, as he shows in every match he plays. Not long ago, he was decisive in helping Portugal lift the Nations League trophy, and now he wants to do the same with the only title he has left to win. His big wish is the World Cup that will be held in the United States next summer.

He will arrive at 41 years old, but with his excitement intact. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to say goodbye in style, and what better way to do it than by conquering every footballer's big dream. We'll see if he achieves it, but what we can confirm is that Cristiano will keep playing in Saudi Arabia, at least, until 2027.