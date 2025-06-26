Barça and Nico Williams have had a closed agreement for days, but in recent hours, the exact date on which the release clause will be paid has been confirmed. The Athletic Club forward, who was developed at the Basque club, will leave Valverde's squad to sign for Barça once the culer club deposits the €62M clause. Nico Williams, who will sign with Barça until 2031, has already broken his silence and confirmed that he is ready for the "worst," according to what "e-Notícies" has been able to verify.

Barça have been working for weeks on signing Nico Williams, but this week it will become official, which forces the winger to break his silence, even though he is resting. Nico Williams, who will leave Athletic Club to sign for Barça, is "obliged" to address his former fans, who have watched him grow since he was a child. Nico Williams is already breaking his silence and plans to do so in a very peculiar way: this digital outlet already knows the "modus operandi" he has chosen, and Barça also confirms it.

Nico Williams has received all kinds of pressure, but in the end, he has been brave and decided to go for his big dream: signing for Barça. The Athletic Club fans will not forgive him, which is why Nico Williams is working seriously to avoid "messing up" when breaking his silence. Nico Williams knows it will be almost impossible, but he is working to find the best way to break his silence: he will rely on someone who will not allow him to be disrespected.

Official, Nico Williams breaks his silence and announces his future: "My brother doesn't allow"

Barça will pay Nico Williams's release clause this week and it will then be validated by LaLiga EA Sports, so the official nature of the signing will be immediate. Nico Williams already has the message ready that he will send to the Athletic fans, who are extremely angry about the forward's "snub," as he will wear the colors of a major rival in Spain. In other words: Nico Williams will break his silence in the coming hours and has made a drastic decision in this regard, nobody expects it and it will surprise.

As this digital outlet has already reported, Nico Williams's future lies at Can Barça, where he will play for the next six seasons. The Athletic Club forward plans to announce his departure from the Basque club this coming Monday afternoon, although bureaucratic factors could delay it a bit longer. Nico Williams's circle is worried, especially because of the hostile atmosphere that will be caused by the transfer: "It's not easy, but Nico Williams only wanted to come to Barça," sources say.

Nico Williams breaks his silence and already knows how to do it: "It will be key..."

As other media outlets such as "El Chiringuito" have explained, Nico Williams and his team are already working to announce his departure from Athletic Club, the club that has watched him grow. The idea is clear: Nico Williams wants to say goodbye and try to leave his current club on good terms, but he knows it will be difficult, especially because the relationship between clubs is disastrous.

Nico Williams, practically obliged, will break his silence and announce that he is going to Barça, but he will do so with the help of his brother Iñaki Williams. According to what "e-Notícies" has learned, Nico's brother, Iñaki, will break his silence and try to "calm" the Athletic fans, who are very angry with the younger Williams.

As we explained, Iñaki Williams is expected to give an interview in which, clearly, he will help ease tensions: it will be in the coming hours.