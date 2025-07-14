Shocking! Dani Ceballos doesn't hide: 'I hope I have the door open to go to the...'

Dani Ceballos has become the main protagonist of the day due to his latest statements. The Real Madrid midfielder, who arrived at Bernabéu from Betis in 2017, has spoken publicly about his future and has surprised everyone. Nobody could have imagined what he said just a few days after the Club World Cup ended.

Dani Ceballos knows that, right now, his profile is unique in the white locker room. After Luka Modric's departure, who has already signed with AC Milan, we all thought Ceballos would take on the role of leader in the center of the white midfield. However, given what we've seen in the Club World Cup, it seems that Ceballos isn't as necessary as it appears.

| Europa Press

Dani Ceballos's new role has left many speechless

Dani Ceballos was expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries with the arrival of Xabi Alonso to the Real Madrid bench. The Tolosa native, a lover of good play, has arrived at a team without a clear leader in the midfield area, so the figure of "19" seemed important. However, the reality is that Ceballos has played less than Rodrygo and Brahim, two of the possible players to be left out by the white club this summer.

In this scenario, Dani Ceballos has said enough. He doesn't understand why Xabi doesn't count on him, but he is clear that he won't spend another year on the bench. He could tolerate it before, since he knew perfectly well that with Modric and Kroos he had no place, but now everything has changed and he demands to have quality minutes to keep playing in white.

| Europa Press

Even so, despite this, the midfielder's latest statements have surprised the vast majority of fans. Dani Ceballos has been more forceful than ever. He hasn't ruled out leaving Bernabéu this very summer.

Dani Ceballos makes it clear: "Hopefully"

Dani Ceballos was caught arriving in Seville and was asked about his future. "I'm already on vacation after a long season. My future is an important matter, but we'll talk after a few weeks," he began by saying.

However, Dani Ceballos didn't stop there: "Betis was my home and it always will be. Hopefully the door is always open. I haven't spoken with them yet, but we're open to everything."

Therefore, Dani Ceballos's departure can no longer be ruled out. Betis, which he has always kept in his heart, could be his destination. We'll see what happens, but it's clear that the Ceballos issue will gain momentum in the coming days after his bold statements.