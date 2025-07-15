Endrick discovers the truth thanks to Josep Pedrerol: 'Madrid have decided that...'

Endrick is going through difficult times. According to Transfermarkt data, the Brazilian striker joined Real Madrid last summer for €47.5 million. However, although his signing sparked a great wave of excitement among Madridist fans, so far he hasn't managed to show his potential.

It's true that Endrick hasn't had many opportunities to do so, since Carlo Ancelotti barely counted on him last season. Expectations were high, but the lack of minutes has prevented him from showing himself. Now, with Xabi Alonso's arrival, the young Brazilian forward hopes to have a bigger role, although Josep Pedrerol's words change everything.

Injuries hit Endrick hard

Injuries have hampered the connection between Endrick and Xabi Alonso. He hasn't played a single minute in the Club World Cup, and he won't be available in the coming weeks either. With the competition that exists in Real Madrid's squad, the opportunity to shine seems even harder to achieve.

Meanwhile, his future at the club has become increasingly uncertain. His arrival at Real Madrid caused great expectations, but now he finds himself out of the rotation and with little hope of getting important minutes. The presence of Mbappé and Gonzalo García poses a major challenge for Endrick.

Gonzalo García's rise leaves Endrick KO

On the other hand, Gonzalo García's performance is one of the biggest surprises at Real Madrid. The young forward has made the Club World Cup's best eleven and finished as the tournament's top scorer. His impressive performance has left a significant mark on the team, and doubts about Endrick's future are increasing.

Gonzalo García, who in theory should go out on loan to get more minutes, right now it's unthinkable for him to leave the club. His performance has been so positive that Real Madrid could reconsider his departure and he could stay in the squad as Mbappé's backup.

Josep Pedrerol tells the truth about Endrick

In this context, Josep Pedrerol, on El Chiringuito, spoke openly about this matter. Real Madrid's fans are eager to know what will happen with Endrick and Gonzalo García. It's clear that both don't have a place in the team in the short term, and Josep was clear about it.

"Real Madrid's intention is for Gonzalo García to stay and for Endrick to go out on loan", said Josep Pedrerol. This way, Endrick, at least for now, seems to have his days numbered at Real Madrid.

Therefore, following the information provided by Josep Pedrerol, it seems clear that Endrick will have to look for a new team for next season. Mbappé is the starting "9" and Gonzalo García will be the backup. Juventus, for example, are rubbing their hands over this situation.