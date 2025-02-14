Neither Arsenal Nor Barça: Nico Williams Finds Another Irresistible Team in the Premier League

Last season, Nico Williams showed outstanding performance at Athletic Club. The winger was a true whirlwind on the left wing of San Mamés, standing out with his speed, dribbling, and ability to unbalance. His marvelous level not only consolidated him as one of the figures of LaLiga, but also allowed him to be drafted to the Spanish National Team and catch the attention of Barça.

After the Euro Cup, the news about his signing for FC Barcelona began to gain momentum. However, those rumors cooled over time and, finally, the agreement was broken. Nico Williams decided to stay in Bilbao to play the Europa League alongside his brother Iñaki, with the ambition to continue growing in what has been his home.

[IMAGE]{154675}[/IMAGE]

Nico Williams Moves Away from Barça

Months later, FC Barcelona's interest in Nico Williams has decreased considerably. Although at one point it seemed like a done deal, the negotiations did not materialize and the relations between both parties are practically broken. Now Nico is rubbing his hands at the offers he has received from the Premier League.

Barça is no longer in the race as before, and PSG also doesn't seem willing to go all out. In this sense, Nico Williams's situation has caught the attention of several European clubs. Arsenal, for example, seems very interested in Nico and has even met with his entourage, but now he has just received an even better proposal.

Liverpool Wants Nico Williams

Arsenal has been trying for some time to convince Nico Williams's entourage to accept their offer. The "Gunners" see him as a key piece to strengthen their attack and have been working to attract him to the Premier League. However, in recent hours, Liverpool, the Premier leader, has joined the race.

Liverpool is delighted with the possibility of signing Nico Williams and sees him as an excellent replacement for Luis Díaz. The Colombian is expected to leave the club in the summer, which would leave a void on the left wing. The "Reds" management is willing to make an effort for Nico, whom they consider one of the great promises of European football.

However, despite Liverpool's interest, Nico Williams's future remains uncertain. The only certainty is that his destiny seems increasingly distant from Barça. With the growing interest of Premier clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, everything indicates that the Spanish winger will take the next step in his career toward the British Isles.