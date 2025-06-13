Neither Arda Güler nor Rodrygo, Arsenal have offered €70M: Florentino changes his response

Arsenal is establishing itself as one of the most active clubs in the transfer market. Mikel Arteta isn't satisfied with what he has and wants to improve his squad for next season.

The Gunners already have top-level players, but the Spanish coach is still looking for more talent to compete for all the titles. Although Arsenal hasn't officially completed any signings, rumors about possible additions keep growing. Mikel Arteta has focused his attention on Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez rubs his hands with Arsenal

Several names are strongly linked with joining Arsenal. Among the most prominent are Arda Güler, Rodrygo, Nico Williams, Zubimendi, and Viktor Gyökeres.

However, Mikel Arteta isn't limiting himself to these targets and it seems that he's looking at another Real Madrid player. The player in question is Brahim Díaz, who could leave Santiago Bernabéu to play at the Emirates.

Arsenal already tried to sign him last year, but it wasn't possible. Now, with the current situation of the Moroccan midfielder at Real Madrid, the option has become more viable.

| Europa Press

Arsenal wants to try again

A year ago, Arsenal made a €70 million ($70 million) offer for Brahim Díaz. However, Florentino Pérez and the player decided that it was best to stay at Real Madrid.

Now, with Rodrygo's presence, Arda Güler's consolidation, and Franco Mastantuono's arrival, Brahim Díaz finds himself further away from the minutes he expected to have. This could open the door to his departure. Arsenal could take advantage of it.

Mikel Arteta keeps looking for reinforcements to improve his squad. Brahim Díaz could be an important piece in his system. The Moroccan winger has shown his quality at various moments with Real Madrid, but he hasn't been an undisputed starter. If Arsenal makes a new offer similar to last year's, Florentino Pérez will accept without hesitation.

Brahim Díaz wouldn't frown upon leaving

Brahim Díaz wouldn't rule out a change of scenery. Arsenal appears as an attractive option. However, the transfer will depend on the offer and Florentino Pérez's willingness to let go of one of his most promising players.

This summer could be the last opportunity for Brahim Díaz at Real Madrid. If Mikel Arteta manages to make a new convincing offer, the Moroccan could wear the Gunners' jersey, putting an end to his time at Bernabéu.