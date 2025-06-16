Messi is amazed by Barça's next signing: what he's done proves he's a top player

Lionel Messi, although physically distant from Barcelona, remains a central figure in Barça's collective imagination. His legacy as the club's all-time top scorer and undisputed leader keeps him close to the team's daily life. From his exile in MLS, Messi continues to closely follow the moves of the team he loves, including signings and possible departures.

Currently, FC Barcelona is looking to strengthen their attack, especially in the left winger position to give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha some rest. Although Messi would fit perfectly in that role, his time at Camp Nou is over and won't be repeated. However, there's another name that has caught the attention of both Messi and Barça's sporting management.

| Europa Press

Luis Díaz, the ideal candidate, surprises Messi

Luis Díaz, Colombian forward for Liverpool, has been identified by Deco as one of the priorities to strengthen Barça's attack. The sporting director has been in contact with the English club to explore the possibility of signing him. Even though Liverpool won't make his departure easy, Luis Díaz has expressed his interest in joining the Catalan club, which could facilitate negotiations.

The Colombian has stood out in the Premier League with his speed, dribbling, and finishing ability. His playing style fits perfectly with Barça's system, which seeks fast and skillful wingers. However, what seems to have tipped the scales in his favor was his performance against Argentina: he scored a stunning goal that surprised Messi himself.

Messi approves the signing of Luis Díaz for FC Barcelona

Luis Díaz's recent performance in the match between Argentina and Colombia for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers has impressed many, including Messi. The Colombian scored a stunning goal that surprised the Argentine defense and Emiliano Martínez himself. This goal has been highlighted for its quality and has reaffirmed Luis Díaz's potential as a world-class player.

Messi, who was present at the match, couldn't help but admire his rival's play. Although they didn't interact directly on the field, the Argentine captain acknowledged the quality of the goal and Luis Díaz's skill. This recognition from Messi could positively influence Barça's decision to sign the Colombian, who has emerged as the top favorite ahead of names like Nico Williams.