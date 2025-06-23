Manu Carreño leaks Xabi Alonso's ideal starting eleven: 'Courtois, Huijsen...'

Xabi Alonso has started his tenure as coach of Real Madrid with the intention of renewing the playing style of the Merengue team. During his first training sessions, it became clear that his focus on ball possession and high pressing will be the concepts that define his time on the bench. Xabi wants to make changes and Manu Carreño, journalist from the SER network, leaked what could be the ideal starting eleven for the Tolosa native for the start of LaLiga.

Although at Leverkusen he played with five defenders, at Madrid his chosen formation will be a 4-4-2, seeking balance between defense and attack. Xabi Alonso has opted for a mix of youth and experience, with players like Huijsen, Tchouaméni, and Bellingham being key in the system. This approach reflects his tactical vision for the club's future.

Xabi Alonso's ideal eleven

According to Manu Carreño's leak, the line-up that Xabi Alonso has in mind would include Courtois as goalkeeper, with a defense made up of Huijsen, Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras, and Alexander-Arnold. In midfield, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Bellingham, and Mastantuono would have the responsibility of controlling the game.

The attack would be led by Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, two key players who will bring speed and imbalance to Real Madrid's attack. A series of decisions and changes that leave out, for example, Rodrygo or Raúl Asencio.

Mastantuono, Xabi Alonso's big bet

One of the most notable names is Franco Mastantuono, an Argentine midfielder who will arrive in August from River Plate. Although he hasn't officially debuted with Real Madrid yet, he is expected to join the White team after the Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso trusts Mastantuono's talent, who is known for his tactical intelligence and vision of the game. Although his youth gives him inexperience, Xabi sees in him a promising future and an important option for the club's midfield.

Xabi Alonso's influence on Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has shown himself to be a coach with a clear vision. His time at Bayer Leverkusen allowed him to develop a playing style based on possession and high pressing, something he now wants to implement at Real Madrid.

With players like Tchouaméni, Bellingham, and Vinícius, Xabi has the opportunity to take the team to a new competitive level. The mix of talented young players and experienced veterans like Courtois and Rüdiger offers Madrid a balanced squad for this season.