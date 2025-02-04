Barça finds its new Ter Stegen: he is 16 years old and has captivated Joan Laporta

The injury to Ter Stegen has been a real setback and headache for Flick. The German goalkeeper, who underwent knee surgery after his injury in Villarreal last September, is still in the recovery phase. The established timelines are on track, so if all goes well, he could be ready for the next preseason.

Ter Stegen's injury forced Joan Laporta to seek an urgent solution to strengthen the goalkeeping position. He had to do it with a goalkeeper who didn't have an active contract and decided on the Polish Szczęsny, who had decided to retire in the summer. The former Juventus player, after talking with Flick and Lewandowski, decided to accept Laporta's offer and join the Barça squad.

Despite this, Iñaki Peña started as Ter Stegen's substitute and was Hansi Flick's preferred choice for many matches. However, after some questionable performances and his late arrival to several training sessions, Flick decided to give Szczęsny the opportunity, and now there are doubts in the Barça environment. A dilemma that Joan Laporta intends to solve with a 16-year-old goalkeeper who shines at La Masia.

Joan Laporta must solve Barça's goalkeeping future

If nothing goes wrong, Ter Stegen is expected to be the starter for the next season. Additionally, it's very likely that Szczęsny will end his time at Barça when his contract expires this summer. Meanwhile, Iñaki Peña's future is also unclear, as he is disappointed with the treatment received and might seek an exit.

In such a scenario, Joan Laporta needs immediate solutions, and what better way to do it than by looking at La Masia. The Catalan club's talent factory continues to bear fruit, and in recent weeks, a 16-year-old boy is already training under Hansi Flick's orders. We're talking about a goalkeeper who promises to be better than Ter Stegen and could be his backup starting next season.

Joan Laporta, won over with Iker Rodríguez, the new Ter Stegen

The future of the goalkeeping position at Barça seems secured with Iker Rodríguez, one of the greatest promises to emerge from La Masia. At 16 years old, Hansi Flick has already called him up to train with the first team, confirming his splendid progression within the club. The injury to Ander Astralaga and the presence of Kochen and Yako in the reserve team have opened the doors to the first team for him.

Coaches in the youth football system speak wonders about the goalkeeper born in Sabadell. His footwork is one of the great virtues of the Vallesano, along with great agility under the posts. Iker is a goalkeeper with few flaws, destined to do great things at Barça, and Joan Laporta knows it.

Iker Rodríguez has been developing at La Masia since the pre-benjamín category, coming from Can Rull. A starter with the Spanish U17 national team, the Sabadell native aims high, and his progression hasn't gone unnoticed by Hansi Flick and his technical staff. Joan Laporta has renewed his contract with Barça until June 2027, so he is destined to be Ter Stegen's natural successor.