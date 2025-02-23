Neither Alexander Isak nor Gyökeres: Hansi Flick Gives the Ok, His Favorite '9' Signs Until 2027

Hansi Flick has created one of the best possible squads and is constantly thinking about which signings are worth it. In fact, Barça is playing better than ever and the entire squad is increasing in value by the moment. All positions are well covered but, nonetheless, the club's higher-ups are in search of reinforcements.

Two of the names that have been most mentioned in the Catalan capital are Alexander Isak and Gyökeres. Both strikers are shining at the European level and are key pieces in their respective teams. Although it was thought that one of these two would be Hansi Flick's sure bet, the latest leaks indicate that his choice is very different and he will sign until 2027.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick Knows What He Has to Do

Barça has gone through some bad years both in sports and economically but is gradually recovering. In fact, in sports, Hansi Flick has had a lot to do with it and his signing has been a success. Laporta and the rest of the board members are delighted with the decision they made, so they consider it a victory in capital letters.

Hansi Flick has perfectly adapted to Barça's needs and is not demanding overly expensive signings. He is aware of the restructuring the club is going through and knows what is there from before he arrived. Even so, it is clear that Barça needs a "9" since it is a position with a lot of weight in the German coach's tactics.

One of the players Hansi Flick likes the most is Alexander Isak, the Newcastle striker who is succeeding in the Premier League. So far this season (29 games), the Swede has scored 19 goals and provided 5 assists. Unfortunately, his club will not let him leave for less than 80 million, just like Gyökeres, for whom Sporting is asking for approximately 100 kilos.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick's Real Option

Hansi Flick is aware that the board will not spend that much on a striker and his bet is Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has a clause that activates automatic renewal until 2026 if he reaches 55% of the matches. The club has decided that whether he reaches it or not, he will be renewed for one more year.

Additionally, Hansi Flick wants to offer him another additional year, linking Robert Lewandowski with Barça until 2027. If the striker agrees to lower his salary and nothing serious happens, it is likely that we will see him dressed as a culé for a couple more years.