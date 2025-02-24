Neither Barça nor Madrid: Florian Wirtz Already Has a New Team, Unrefusable Offer

Florian Wirtz, at 21 years old, has established himself as one of the most promising talents in world soccer. His performance at Bayer Leverkusen has been crucial for the team to win the Bundesliga title in the 2023-2024 season, thus breaking a historic drought. With 18 goals and 20 assists in that campaign, Wirtz has proven to be a decisive player in key moments.

The impact of Florian Wirtz on the field is reflected in his growing market value, estimated at 140 million euros. This figure not only highlights his talent but also his long-term potential in European soccer. However, this meteoric rise hasn't gone unnoticed, and several of the continent's most prestigious clubs have shown interest in his services.

| Europa Press

Interest from Barça and Real Madrid in Florian Wirtz

Barça has closely followed Wirtz's development, considering that his playing style would fit perfectly into the culé philosophy. His ability to move between lines, vision of the game and precision in the final pass make him an ideal candidate to strengthen the Catalan midfield. Additionally, his youth ensures a future projection that could guarantee stability in the squad for years.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has also expressed interest in the young German talent. The white board sees in Wirtz an opportunity to rejuvenate their midfield and bring freshness to the team. Additionally, his experience in European competitions with Leverkusen adds extra value to his potential incorporation.

Manchester City's Offer: A Proposal Hard to Refuse

Despite the interest shown by Barça and Real Madrid, it has been Manchester City who has taken the lead in the race to sign Florian Wirtz. The English club is preparing an offer close to 105 million euros to secure the arrival of the German attacking midfielder at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola, City's coach, sees Wirtz as the ideal successor to Kevin De Bruyne, who might be considering new challenges at the end of the season.

The proposal from Manchester City is not only attractive from an economic standpoint but also from a sporting one. Joining a team that has dominated the Premier League in recent years and consistently competes for the UEFA Champions League represents an unparalleled opportunity for any player. Additionally, under the tutelage of Guardiola, known for nurturing young talent, Florian Wirtz would have the perfect stage to continue his development and establish himself as a global star.