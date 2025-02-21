Nobody Expected What Lamine Yamal Said About Real Madrid: 'the Snub Can...'

Lamine Yamal is the greatest promise in soccer and has made all Barça fans excited. Those from the City of Barcelona have had to make many changes lately but it seems they are being successful. In fact, the locker room is resurging and the results obtained lately are the perfect reflection of this.

Laporta and Deco haven't moved during the winter market and are focusing on renewing their greatest promises. Lamine Yamal is one of them and, evidently, he was asked about his new contract in the interview he gave to Mundo Deportivo. Although he touched on many interesting topics, Real Madrid fans have focused on a statement that they didn't like too much.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal's Statement About Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal, recent winner of the Golden Boy, has placed himself on the radar of all relevant European teams in just a few months. Last season was the first in which he had continuity with the first team but his true explosion occurred in the Euro Cup. His improvement match after match was astonishing and along with the rest of his teammates made Spain touch glory.

After said competition, Laporta stated that he had received a TOP offer for Lamine Yamal but hadn't even considered his departure. The winger has stated in the interview that he is unaware of the offer but would have rejected it without thinking: he wants to be at Barça.

However, the controversy has erupted after Lamine Yamal's words about Real Madrid. It is true that he hasn't directly mentioned the white club but precisely because of this, his bet could cost him dearly. "I think only Liverpool is more favored than us in the Champions League," completely forgetting about the Merengues.

The Reaction to Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid

Real Madrid always plays a good role in the Champions League as their trophy cabinets demonstrate: they already have 16. This year, those from the capital have already had to face Pep Guardiola's City to see which team would advance to the next round and won without too many problems. This is why, for many, Lamine Yamal's words assuming that only Liverpool is favored are a mistake.

Lamine Yamal has mentioned the English but surely knows perfectly well that Real Madrid must also be taken into account. It is unknown what will happen but it is clear that both teams will fight for the Champions League this season. Some think that the "snub" could backfire on him.