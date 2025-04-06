Neither Alejandro Balde nor Gerard Martín: La Masia's Gem Demands to Return to be a Starter

Alejandro Balde has established himself as the undisputed starting left-back for Hansi Flick. The young Spaniard has experienced a significant improvement in his performance over the past few months.

Although under the direction of Xavi Hernández Balde left serious doubts and ended up being a substitute for Joao Cancelo, he is now proving that he can be one of the best in the world.

This season, Alejandro Balde has eight assists in 40 matches played so far, which shows that he is a key piece in the team.

Meanwhile, Gerard Martín, who has just renewed until 2028, has also been an important part of Hansi Flick's rotation.

Whenever he has been given the opportunity, he has delivered with flying colors. However, his performance remains well below the level that Alejandro Balde can offer. Despite being settled in the squad, he doesn't seem to compete on equal terms with the level of the young Spaniard.

La Masia and the Option of Alejandro Grimaldo

FC Barcelona's youth academy, known as "La Masia," has always stood out for producing great footballers who reach the elite of world soccer.

Although not all have opportunities in the first team, most manage to build a successful career in other clubs. A clear example of this is Alejandro Grimaldo, the wing-back for Bayer Leverkusen.

After his time in FC Barcelona's youth academy, he has been able to shine for several seasons at Portuguese Benfica and now does so with Bayer Leverkusen.

Alejandro Grimaldo, with his great technical quality and experience, has been one of the most outstanding figures in his position in the Bundesliga.

In recent years, he has shown an almost excellent performance, being one of the best full-backs in his role. Despite his success in Germany, Alejandro Grimaldo has made it clear on several occasions that his only desire is to return to Barça.

Alejandro Grimaldo's Statements About His Desire to Return

A few days ago, Alejandro Grimaldo publicly declared his love for Barça, the club where he was trained. "I grew up in 'La Masia,' it's the club where I grew as a player and as a person, where I dreamed of playing since I was a child," the full-back confessed.

His dream of returning to Barça remains the same as it was when he was a child and hasn't changed over the years.

The Possible Return of Alejandro Grimaldo to Barça

Alejandro Grimaldo's return to FC Barcelona could be a viable option, especially if the club decides to strengthen the left-back position to provide competition for Alejandro Balde.

This would imply the departure of Gerard Martín, who hasn't reached the necessary level to be an undisputed starter. If Barça decides to bring back Alejandro Grimaldo, it could increase competition in that position, but it would also give the team a quality option for the future.

The final decision will depend on how Barça evaluates the balance between Alejandro Grimaldo's experience and Alejandro Balde's projection.