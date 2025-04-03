Barça's Official Response to Julián Álvarez's Secret Clause: 'It's a C...'

Barça took advantage of the return leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals to gather more information about the contractual situation of Julián Álvarez, the Argentine forward from Atlético de Madrid. As we previously reported in "e-Notícies," Barça is very interested in signing Julián Álvarez, but the truth is that the feelings are not good and do not invite optimism. Barça has already inquired about Julián Álvarez and, a few hours later, has already issued an official response about the possible signing of the Argentine: a new secret clause has been discovered.

Julián Álvarez is one of the players of the moment and, despite his poor performance against Barça in the return leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, he is very much liked. Hansi Flick values Julián Álvarez's role highly, the Argentine forward who would accept signing for Barça, but he knows it is very complicated due to the financial situation of the club. In fact, Barça took advantage of their visit to the Metropolitano to ask about Julián Álvarez, but Atlético de Madrid's response was as clear as it was concerning for President Joan Laporta.

[IMAGE]{833800}[/IMAGE]

FC Barcelona is organizing their squad for the next season and has identified the forward position as a priority. It is necessary to sign a top-level '9' for the future, which would facilitate the departure of the Polish forward Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract in 2026. There are several names under consideration, but one of the most prominent is Julián Álvarez from Atlético de Madrid, who has been one of the great surprises in Europe this season.

Barça Wants to Sign Julián Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid Responds: "Is This a Joke?"

Despite recent events, the relations between Barça and Atlético de Madrid remain excellent. Laporta maintains a good relationship with Atlético's president, Enrique Cerezo, and during his visit to the Metropolitano, he discussed Julián Álvarez. The response was clear and direct: the Argentine forward is not for sale, although Atlético de Madrid would accept the payment of the clause, which has been completely secret until now.

At 25 years old, Julián Álvarez already knows what it is to shine in Europe, showing all the talent he had in Manchester. He has scored 23 goals and provided 5 assists with Atlético, becoming an essential piece for their current and future goals. He has a contract with the club until 2030 and his signing cost 75 million euros, making it the most expensive transaction in the Spanish team's history.

Barça's Official Response to Julián Álvarez's Secret Clause: "It's a C..."

The response from Atlético de Madrid has been blunt: "Julián Álvarez has a price of 150M." This is the amount set in his release clause, and it is what the club refers to if someone wants to sign him. In any case, Joan Laporta is aware that there will be no possibility of negotiation for the Argentine forward, so he will have to pay the full amount of his clause, something impossible.

Barça will remain alert, although Joan Laporta already knows that any type of negotiation for Julián Álvarez will be impossible. Any possibility of the Argentine playing at Camp Nou depends on the payment of his release clause, set at 150M. Although he is very much liked, the reality is that he seems to be moving away, and the operation is practically impossible, at least for now.