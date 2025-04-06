Carlo Ancelotti Doesn't Hold Back and Confirms the Clash: 'Yes, That Conversation...'

A few days ago, Real Madrid secured a spot in the Copa del Rey final after overcoming Real Sociedad in a truly even second-leg match.

The match at Bernabéu had to be decided in extra time thanks to a goal by Antonio Rüdiger, which finally tipped the balance in favor of the whites.

Despite the victory and reaching the final, Real Madrid did not leave a good impression regarding their performance. The team played inconsistently and was eliminated for much of the tie, which left Carlo Ancelotti concerned.

Carlo Ancelotti Is Not Happy with the Team's Performance

Carlo Ancelotti was not at all pleased with what he saw from the sidelines during last Tuesday's match. Despite the victory, the Italian coach expressed his frustration over the lack of pace and consistency shown by the team.

In this regard, there was a heated discussion on the bench, and the main target of the criticism was Vinícius Júnior.

| Canva

The Brazilian's attitude at certain points in the match left much to be desired, which forced his teammates to make an extra effort, especially in defensive tasks.

Vinícius's Attitude and Ancelotti's Reprimand

Vinícius Júnior was decisive for the final result, but there were moments when he completely disappeared from the match. His lack of defensive involvement and indifference caused frustration among his teammates and Carlo Ancelotti himself.

At one point in the second half, the coach exploded and scolded Vinícius during the match, demanding more commitment and focus. This reprimand, according to the coach, had an immediate effect on the player, who replied with a much more intense and effective performance.

Vinícius's Reaction After the Reprimand

Ancelotti's scolding served to activate Vinícius Júnior and show his best version. The Brazilian winger increased the pace of the game and began to have more influence in the attack.

He was key in the play that allowed Real Madrid to score the 2-3 in extra time, and his performance improved significantly after the reprimand. Vinícius later confirmed to the media that Carlo Ancelotti's touch had been crucial in changing his attitude.

| Europa Press

"Yes, that conversation, that touch brought out the best Vini. From there, he increased the pace and quality. He was decisive," confessed Carlo Ancelotti, making it clear that his words helped the Brazilian give his all on the field.

A Real Madrid That Must Improve

Despite the triumph, Real Madrid must improve their performance if they want to win the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, and LaLiga.

The attitude of some players, like Vinícius Júnior at certain moments, must be corrected for the team to compete at the highest level.

Ancelotti's reprimand to Vinícius was just a sign that the coach is not willing to tolerate a lack of effort, even from his most talented stars.