Neither 80 nor 100, Rafael Leão Already Has a Price to Leave Ac Milan: Joan Laporta Pays

The Eternal Search for the Left Winger. It could perfectly be the title of a novel that interweaves some touches of drama and others of romance. But the truth is that it is nothing more than a sentence that defines an open front that has been afflicting Barça for months.

In the offices of Camp Nou they are clear: this summer can't pass. The current trident is outstanding; however, it is of great urgency to improve the offensive area with a player for the left wing. It is a sine qua non condition for Barça to be able to boast of having a complete squad; at least, in its attacking aspect.

| FCB

Rafael Leão, Joan Laporta's Favorite

Several names have been insisted upon by the press in relation to the culé club. And the truth is that there is unanimity in identifying the three wingers who are the big favorites: Rafael Leão, Nico Williams and Luis Díaz. And not necessarily in this order, as it seems that the Portuguese from AC Milan has the advantage: this is how Joan Laporta has decided.

Barça's president has been closely following Rafael Leão for some time, which is why he has received with joy the latest news related to his market value. El Nacional has assured that his price has been considerably reduced in recent days and that now AC Milan would be open to negotiating his departure. From the 100 million that the media claimed the rossoneri team demanded emphatically, they have now dropped to 70 'kilos'.

| Europa Press

The Reasons for Rafael Leão's Price Reduction

Rafael Leão remains the offensive reference for an AC Milan that is experiencing very complicated times: eliminated by Feyenoord in the Champions League and eighth in Serie A. The Italians can't find the right key. In this sense, Leão's irregularity has caused the Portuguese player to lose his status as non-transferable.

In a way, when AC Milan's executives set that minimum of 100 million to negotiate his departure, they were aware that practically no one would be willing to pay it. But now Sergio Conceição has stopped considering him as indispensable as before and has realized that the proceeds from his sale could be used to strengthen other positions.

Therefore, if this prophecy from El Nacional is fulfilled, Joan Laporta, if he wanted to bet on Rafael Leão, would have to pay 70 'kilos'. However, rumors of doubts have also emerged from Deco's offices. Precisely this irregularity of the Portuguese is what doesn't quite convince the Catalan entity to undertake such an investment, which, although reduced, is still high.