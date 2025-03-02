Liverpool Brings Him Even Closer to Barça: Deco Celebrates the News, Top Signing

FC Barcelona continues to enjoy a great sporting moment. Despite the draw against Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, Hansi Flick's team continues to maintain good feelings.

The priority now is to maintain the lead in LaLiga and fight for a Champions League in which Barça has many chances of success. With an offensive trio formed by Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Hansi Flick's team has been unstoppable.

However, despite the quality and good performance of its starting line-up, FC Barcelona knows that it will need quality replacements to face the tight match schedule.

| Europa Press

With decisive matches ahead, the sports management, led by Deco, continues to work on possible additions to strengthen the team.

Luis Díaz: An Opportunity for Barça

In this regard, Deco is closely monitoring the situation of Luis Díaz, the Colombian forward from Liverpool. The player has expressed his discontent with his current situation at the English club, especially due to his salary (€3.4 million).

Despite having been a key player at times, his relationship with Arne Slot has been deteriorating as matches go by. This discontent has opened the door for big teams to bid for him and FC Barcelona would be the most interested in seizing the opportunity.

| Europa Press

Putting aside his frustration, Luis Díaz remains a player of great quality and projection. Thus, his signing would be an important reinforcement for Barça, which is looking for a high-level winger to give rest to its starting trio.

Liverpool's Interest in Alexander Isak

Meanwhile, Liverpool is looking for possible replacements for Luis Díaz and has set its sights on Alexander Isak, Newcastle's forward.

Isak has had an outstanding season, with 30 goals and 21 assists in 38 matches played. His ability to score and assist makes him one of the most complete forwards in the Premier League. Additionally, his profile would fit perfectly in Arne Slot's team.

| Europa Press

This interest from Liverpool in Alexander Isak could accelerate Luis Díaz's departure, as the English club seems determined to invest in signing the Swedish forward.

This move would open the door to the possible transfer of Luis Díaz to Barça, something that Deco likes very much and that could be an ideal solution to strengthen the attack.

Barça alert to the Market

FC Barcelona remains very alert to Luis Díaz's situation, especially with Liverpool's possible move to sign Isak.

If Díaz finally leaves Liverpool, FC Barcelona could seize the opportunity to secure his signing, adding great talent to its forward line.

The coming weeks will be key to resolving the situation while Deco continues to work on finding the best solutions to strengthen the team.