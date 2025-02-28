Barça Makes It Official, Won't Play Anymore: Says Goodbye Without Playing at Camp Nou

After several weeks of negotiation, Barça has already made the final decision with a player who will no longer play for the culer club and will not debut at Camp Nou. This player is none other than the Brazilian Vitor Roque, who has finally managed to get Betis to let him leave for Palmeiras, a club with which he will sign for 5 seasons. Barça didn't count on Vitor Roque and had been looking for an exit for him along with his representatives which has finally arrived at the end of this week: it is definitive and official.

Betis didn't want to break Vitor Roque's loan, but the Brazilian player's will has been key to unlocking a situation that was stuck, also due to LaLiga EA Sports. Javier Tebas considered that Barça couldn't sell Vitor Roque now, something that has been avoided thanks to FIFA, which has sided with Barça. Vitor Roque will no longer play with Barça nor will he debut at Camp Nou: this Friday he flies to Brazil to sign for Palmeiras, which will pay €25M and 5 in variables.

[IMAGE]{810690}[/IMAGE]

Barça, thanks to FIFA's intervention, has received LaLiga's approval to close the sale of Vitor Roque, who will sign for Palmeiras for €25M. Vitor Roque arrived at Barça just over a year ago and his role at Barça has been practically testimonial: neither Xavi Hernández nor Hansi Flick have trusted him. After playing half a season at Betis, Palmeiras wanted to sign Vitor Roque before the transfer market closed in Brazil and the deal has already been closed.

According to sources from Barça, Vitor Roque will embark on his journey to Brazil this Friday early in the afternoon and his signing is expected to be made official on Saturday. Vitor Roque hasn't adapted to Barça nor to Betis, where he started as a starter under Manuel Pellegrini's guidance. Barça already informed him that they didn't count on his services and, therefore, Roque's entourage began to look for an exit for him away from Spain, where he hasn't had luck.

The positive for Barça is that the Vitor Roque operation won't close with massive losses. Barça paid just over 30 million for the Brazilian, which could be recovered as long as the center forward raises his level and performs with Palmeiras. Betis, meanwhile, says goodbye to a forward who wasn't having much prominence and does so by earning 50% more from the sale of Abde as compensation.

In just over a year, Vitor Roque will have passed through four teams: At. Paranaense, FC Barcelona, Real Betis and now Palmeiras. Vitor Roque turns 20 today, February 28: his gift will be returning to Brazil to play with Palmeiras, which will pay €25M to Barça before the end of the year.