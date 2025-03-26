Pere Romeu Doesn't Stay Silent and Speaks About the Controversy of El Clásico: 'It's a Reality...'

The recent women's Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid left a controversy that continues to spark discussion. With a historic 3-1 victory for the Madridists, the Women's Barça players found themselves in a situation that ignited social media.

The Controversy of the Disallowed Goal

The match, which was crucial for Pere Romeu's team, began with intensity. A goal by Jana Fernández that would have meant 2-1 for Women's Barça, and would have allowed them to take the lead on the scoreboard.

However, the referee called an offside that seemed nonexistent. The images were clear: all Barça players were in the correct position at the time of the pass. The lack of VAR to review the play left Barça with no options to correct the error.

| @FCBfemeni

Pere Romeu Speaks About the Controversy

After the final whistle and the 3-1 defeat, social media were flooded with criticism toward the refereeing. Many Barcelona fans felt wronged by the play, arguing that the referee favored Real Madrid. The images of the play quickly went viral, fueling the controversy.

Pere Romeu, coach of Women's Barça, was asked about the incident in the post-match press conference. He did not hesitate to give his opinion, highlighting the reality of the situation.

"The match wasn't good enough. We can hold on a bit to the fact that it's not offside, if you score that goal you go 2-1, it's obviously a reality if we only look at the result," Romeu stated.

Women's Barça Moves Forward

Although what happened in the Clásico can't be changed, Women's Barça has the opportunity to keep improving. As Alexia Putellas has always said, there's always something important to learn from defeats, and that is the mentality the team must adopt.

The team knows that winning isn't always possible, but what matters is how they face difficulties and how they use each experience to become stronger. The defeat against Real Madrid, although painful, should not hinder their goals. Barça continues to work day by day, with the ambition to show that, as in previous seasons, they have what it takes to compete for all possible titles.

It's true that the path isn't always easy, but the team's overcoming mentality is clear. Women's Barça doesn't stop, and with the effort of all the players, they will continue fighting to achieve what they have set out to do. The season continues, and the team keeps showing that, despite the obstacles, their goal is the same: to win and remain one of the best teams in the world.