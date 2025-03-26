From San Siro to Camp Nou, Joan Laporta Has a New Favorite: 'He's Better Than Marc Casadó'

Joan Laporta has been a key figure in understanding Barça's remarkable financial recovery in recent years. This economic stability has allowed the Catalan club to strengthen its squad with high-caliber players. After the addition of Olmo last summer, Laporta has set his sights on a new target: a midfielder from AC Milan.

Sergio Busquets's departure left a significant void in the culé midfield that has yet to be filled. Although Marc Casadó has bravely taken on the role of pivot and his performance has been surprising, Joan Laporta considers it essential to have world-class alternatives in that position. To reinforce that area, he has focused on AC Milan.

| Europa Press, FCB

Joan Laporta's New Target Knocks Out Marc Casadó

Joan Laporta has focused his attention on a 26-year-old midfielder who has stood out at AC Milan for his versatility and quality. Capable of performing both defensive duties and playmaking, his vision and decision-making in ball distribution have caught the attention of the world's best teams. Additionally, his ability to arrive from the second line and contribute goals makes him an ideal candidate: he is better and more complete than Marc Casadó.

While Marc Casadó is characterized by his aggressiveness in pressing and his ability to recover balls, Joan Laporta's new desire offers greater offensive presence and technical skills. This difference has led Laporta to consider his signing as a more complete option for Barça's midfield. We're talking about Tijjani Reijnders.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Tijjani Reijnders Charms Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta's interest in Tijjani Reijnders is not exclusive. Teams like Manchester City have also shown interest in the player, adding complexity to the negotiations. Additionally, AC Milan is working to renew his contract, seeking to secure his long-term stay.

However, Joan Laporta has shown himself to be an ambitious president, willing to invest in quality talent to keep Barça at the elite level. Therefore, he is likely to go all out for Tijjani Reijnders. That said, his strategy includes not only the incorporation of outstanding players but also the protection of young talents from La Masia, so Marc Casadó can rest assured.