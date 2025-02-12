Neither 10 Nor 20, They Reveal Raúl Asencio's Real Price: There's a Surprise, He Can Leave

Real Madrid occupies the top spot in the LaLiga standings and is also still alive in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. The Whites are relying on Kylian Mbappé's remarkable improvement in attack and Dani Ceballos's great level in midfield to solve defensive problems. It seems Carlo Ancelotti has found the right key, and fans are beginning to see the possibility of winning new titles.

The only setback Ancelotti can't solve overnight is the issue of injuries in defense. Rüdiger, Militão, Alaba, and Carvajal are out, so the Italian has had to get creative. In this context, the emergence of Raúl Asencio has become a blessing for Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

The Emergence of Raúl Asencio

Real Madrid is going through a rocky path where several of its starters have been injured. The Merengue team's defense has been especially affected. Additionally, the passivity of the management during this winter transfer market hasn't helped either.

The arrival of a world-class defender was necessary, but it hasn't happened, and now Carlo Ancelotti must make do with what he has. Rüdiger has also recently fallen and will still be out for one or two more weeks. Fortunately, Raúl Asencio has appeared, the young academy player who has won over all the club's fans.

Although he isn't indisputable, Carlo Ancelotti is forced to give him continuity due to the multiple absences. Whenever he has taken the field, he has performed, and without a doubt, he deserves an opportunity more than anyone. The downside is that Raúl Asencio has a release clause that could lead to his sale in the coming months.

Raúl Asencio's Clause

Nobody expected Raúl Asencio to explode in this way, and evidently, the contract he has was in line with his role in the lower ranks. His release clause is 50 million euros, and he is linked to Real Madrid until 2026. Despite his low market value (7.5 million), teams could only take him if they pay the 50 stipulated in his contract.

Raúl Asencio is making a name for himself worldwide, and it's only a matter of time before the best teams in Europe start knocking on his door. Real Madrid, although wanting to renew him, is in no hurry to extend his contract. However, if Florentino waits too long, the Whites could be left without their future center-back.