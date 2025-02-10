Prize, Hansi Flick Surprises the Squad Regarding Sevilla: 'Mer...'

Hansi Flick, with his work ethic and perseverance, has become the best signing in recent years for Barça. The German arrived with the hope of reviving the locker room in sporting terms, and he has succeeded. Thanks to his innovative methods, those from the Catalan city are once again feared across the continent.

In fact, several coaches like Simeone have stated that Barça is one of the best teams at the moment. Yesterday, Hansi Flick's team played a great match against Sevilla, and the result was once again satisfactory. Being aware of his players' hard work, Flick has made a decision for this week.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick's Decision

Before getting to know Hansi Flick, Barça fans thought he was a serious man who only thought about work. Although the first is true, the reality is that he cares about his players and has left us with several endearing images with "his boys." On several occasions, he has been seen paying attention to them and taking the time to talk to them carefully to listen to them.

With Xavi's dismissal at the end of last season, the management wanted to bring in someone willing to adapt to the situation of the Catalan club. Hansi Flick, aware of Barça's financial limitations, accepted the position and got to work. Fans hoped that the manager would fix what he hadn't broken, and so it has been.

Although many points have been lost in the league that shouldn't have been lost, Barça is one of the best teams in Europe. Yesterday, Hansi Flick's team faced Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán and ended up winning 4-1. Considering they don't play again until next Monday, February 17, Flick has decided to give his boys 3 days off.

Hansi Flick Gives Days Off

Today, tomorrow, and the day after, Barça players will be able to rest and recharge, something that is "deserved." Between Champions League and league matches, the players are subjected to an overload of games. In fact, the number of injuries in professional soccer is precisely because of this; the excess of matches is a negative factor.

Several professionals have complained about the tight schedule, and there has even been talk of strikes. Fortunately, Barça has a week without matches, and the culés have 3 days to rest. This is what Hansi Flick has decided, as he wanted to reward his team after some very intense weeks.