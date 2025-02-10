Ridiculous Attack by El Chiringuito on Lamine Yamal After the Sevilla Incident: '106 Days...'

Lamine Yamal is, without a doubt, the greatest promise in world soccer. At 17 years old, he is already a reality, earning a starting spot in FC Barcelona, one of the best teams in the world, and being key with the Spanish National Team. He is destined to inherit Messi's throne.

However, due to his age and lack of experience, Lamine Yamal is starting to be accused of being inconsistent. It is true that his numbers are really impressive, but there are those who think he can still give more and, above all, more consistently. And that's despite the fact that he already has 11 goals and 14 assists in 31 matches played this season.

| Europa Press

El Chiringuito Hits Out at Lamine Yamal After the Sevilla-Barça Match

Yesterday, the Sevilla-Barça match was played, and Lamine Yamal was once again a starter at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. During the 89 minutes he was on the field, the skillful winger trained at La Masia showed great glimpses of his quality. He didn't score or assist, but he didn't need to in order to be, once again, a game-changer.

Despite this, not everyone is so enthusiastic about Lamine Yamal. Specifically, from the official account of El Chiringuito, it seems they were waiting for the right day to take a jab at Barça's '19'. And it's because, despite having carried the team on his shoulders on more than one occasion, his effectiveness in front of goal is starting to be heavily criticized.

To date, Lamine Yamal averages a goal or an assist every 100 minutes. Numbers within reach of very few and that justify his market value, which is already at 180 million according to Transfermarkt. However, yesterday, right after the Sevilla-Barça match ended, an image of Lamine appeared on El Chiringuito's social media joined by the phrase "106 days without scoring in LaLiga".

Lamine Yamal Is Astonished

No one expected a message of this nature. The fact is true: Lamine Yamal has gone three and a half months without scoring in LaLiga, but the timing chosen by El Chiringuito to share this information has received much criticism. Lamine contributes much more than goals and the Barça fans understand that this publication seeks to dampen the euphoria currently being experienced in the Barça locker room.

Let's remember that the Madrid classic ended in a draw, so FC Barcelona is fully involved in the fight for LaLiga. In fact, right now, the Catalans depend on themselves to win the league title, as they still have to face their two direct rivals. And, no matter how much El Chiringuito wants, Lamine Yamal will surely be key with his contributions from now until the end of the season.