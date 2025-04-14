Gavi's Best-Kept Secret Comes to Light: 'The Visit Has Been Very Special'

Barça is experiencing one of its sweetest moments. Both the men's and women's teams are having a promising season.

Both are fighting for all possible titles and are doing so with new coaches at the helm. A new cycle that has started strongly. Among so many victories and headlines, a story has come to light that few knew.

An Unexpected Reunion

Pere Romeu, current coach of Women's Barça, took advantage of his day off to visit the Sports City. There, he met Hansi Flick, coach of the men's first team. They exchanged impressions, talked about soccer, and the great moment the club is experiencing.

| Instagram

The most emotional part came afterward. During that training session, Romeu reunited with an old acquaintance.

From Youth Fields to the First Team

Pere Romeu reunited with Gavi, their relationship goes way back. Pere Romeu was the assistant coach of Barça's Cadete A, alongside Sergi Milà.

In that team, a young Gavi was already starting to shine. His character, talent, and dedication already stood out among the rest.

Romeu was a key figure in his development. Not as a star, but as a mentor. One of those who make a mark, who leave a lasting impression without needing to shout.

Gavi, despite the passage of time, doesn't forget. Whenever he talks about Pere Romeu, he does so with respect and affection. He remembers him as someone who knew how to understand and accompany him in his early steps.

A Special Visit

During that reunion, they both hugged and chatted for a long time. They were both excited to meet again, this time as professionals. Not every day do you come across someone who was part of your beginnings.

A special visit for Gavi himself, with a sincere smile. Because in the world of soccer, where everything moves so fast, these moments are what truly matter.

Barça, United by More Than Soccer

This gesture symbolizes something deeper. It shows how Barça nurtures its youth academy. How the bonds created in the lower categories don't break, they just evolve.

It also speaks of the club's philosophy. Where coaches like Pere Romeu and players like Gavi remain connected by the same idea: growing together, respecting the path taken.

A Season for the History Books

Women's Barça and Men have the opportunity to make history this season, achieving for the first time all possible titles in a single year. An achievement that would be unique, uniting the successes of both teams and leaving an indelible mark in the club's history.

Because beyond the titles, what remains are the people. The reunions and the emotions that aren't forgotten.

Gavi knows this well, and that's why that visit was much more than an anecdote. It was a return home.